Tim Murphy was a running back in junior high. He’s been a linebacker since he started playing football.
A starter on the defensive side, Murphy got a taste of glory in Fort Gibson’s 44-7 win against Muldrow on Friday with two rushing touchdowns in that old familiar spot.
“It did feel kind of different,” he said. “I haven’t played a lot of offense this year.”
The spotlight on his play went two ways Friday. Murphy had two sacks and seven tackles in a position he switched to a couple of weeks into this season, going from an outside linebacker to the middle.
“It’s different and it had its challenges, but I’m getting used to it,” he said. “You’ve got a lot more to look at and you’re more run coverage than pass coverage. I’m also making defensive calls based on what we see on offense.”
Fort Gibson head coach Greg Whiteley said a need to build depth and Murphy’s overall improvement led to the move.
“At one point he was our go-to guy on offense in junior high. He backs up Deven (Woodworth) now (at running back), but he’s become so good on defense and he’s still a part of the running back rotation. I’m glad he’s just a junior.”
Murphy may well find himself in more pass situations this week against a much-improved Stilwell team (1-3, 0-1) which led 27-20 going to the fourth quarter at home against Broken Bow, but the visitors rallied with 18 unanswered points in the final 12 minutes.
Sophomore quarterback Chase Stephens has thrown for 757 yards in four contests, with 284 coming on a 19-of-34 game last week. He’s 61-of-109 on the year. He has one more interception (seven) than touchdowns, though.
Murphy and the Tiger defense has allowed just 10 points a game and is averaging two turnovers per outing in their 4-0 start. Speed is the catalyst there.
“I like our chances in the secondary to cover them,” Whiteley said. “We know they’ll get loose at times and we’ll have to rally to the football, make tackles in space and try to contain them. The good thing is we can run, so getting to the ball shouldn’t be a problem.”
Murphy is confident.
“They’ve got some slant plays that come right at me,” he said. “A middle linebacker, if not me, will get one this week. I’m confident of that.”
It would be his first pick.
“We also need to put the pressure on the quarterback and force him into some quick decisions,” Whiteley added.
You can count on Murphy to not only help there, but also keep everyone loose.
“He’s a good kid who always has a smile on his face and is a pretty funny guy,” Whiteley said.
He’s famous for this:
“I’ll walk around and if I see a player just standing there minding their own business I’ll get up in their face and growl,” he said. “That’s the No. 1 thing I’ll do, and they usually growl back. I try to crack jokes no matter where we’re at, loosen everyone up, everybody having a good time.”
Notes
For Stilwell, Gerimiah Noisewater moved from quarterback to a receiver to make way for Stephens to take over the offense. He has 23 receptions for 283 yards and three TDs. The Indians have three running backs with just over 140 yards on the year, averaging 40 running plays a game.
In all, Stilwell backs have 491 yards. Tops in that group is a freshman, Colby Philpott (158 yards, 5.3 per carry). Behind Noisewater’s totals is another sophomore, Ethan Richards (15 catches, 178 yards, two touchdowns. Defensively they’ve allowed 40-plus points in two games but ended a 21-game losing streak in week two with a 32-8 win over Gentry, Ark.
An interesting stat: FTG quarterback Cole Mahaney is a leader in one area stat category that has nothing to do with QB. He has the best punting average, 42.7 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.