STILWELL — Fort Gibson head coach Greg Whiteley needed the relief.
A testy Stilwell Indians offense, fired up by a homecoming crowd, and a plethora of flags and even ejections were the agitators on Friday night.
But in the end, as he pointed out, his guys, somewhat in need of some relief themselves, bailed everyone on his sideline out.
Sophomore quarterback Cole Mahaney threw three touchdown passes, Devin Woodworth ran for 224 yards and the Tigers survived, 42-25, to move to 5-0, 2-0 in District 4A-4, and their best start since the 13-0 start of the 2014 team that made it to the semifinals.
Stilwell tore holes in the Fort Gibson secondary for 405 yards passing. The Tigers’ more balanced offensive mix had 467 yards of real estate, 243 on the ground.
Both squads combined for 224 yards in penalties with the Tigers flagged almost twice as many times.
“We knew it wasn’t the same Stilwell,” Whiteley said of the Indians, now 1-4 on the year and 0-2 against a pair 4A-4 teams they threw scares at, including a 38-27 loss to Broken Bow a week ago after leading by a touchdown going into the fourth quarter.
“Our kids were ready to play, they were focused. That quarterback over there is going to be a dandy and we knew we had to come battle,” Whiteley said. “And our guys helped me battle through some of it. They settled me down.”
Stephens, like his counterpart a sophomore, threw for 321 yards on 12-of-34 passing, his last pass an interception by Hunter Branch. Another toss was credited to the guy he replaced when he tossed a lateral to Geremiah Noisewater, who went up top to Winddancer Holmes for 84 yards on the first offensive play of the contest. Holmes would end the night with four catches for 214 yards and two scores.
Mahaney, was 10-of-17 for 170 yards and three touchdowns in the first half, was slowed somewhat in the second half by penalties, but his 29-yard toss to Cameron Dornan with just over five minutes to play set up Tim Murphy’s 16-yard touchdown run that settled everyone, as well as the outcome.
“It felt good throwing it around the first half,” Mahaney said. “I just think the trash-talking got in everyone’s head. We weren’t running routes right. We weren’t settled like we were in the first half. We can’t let that happen. We’re better than that.
In between, it was Woodworth’s ball carrying that eased tensions — sort of. Noisewater was tossed for a targeting call when he made contact with Woodworth, playing linebacker, in the third quarter. Following Murphy’s score to finish things and Mahaney taking it in on a two-point conversion, Woodworth and Ethan Richards had an altercation which got both ejected. The incident will be reviewed by the OSSAA to determine the status of Woodworth going forward.
“It was ugly, but you have to win ugly at times,” Whiteley said. “Give our kids credit. They took care of it, and me. I wasn’t happy with a few things out there.”
After Stilwell struck first, Mahaney took two plays to land the counter blow. After a short gain by Woodworth following a pooch kick that gave the Tigers excellent field position, Mahaney went deep to Cameron Dornan for a 48-yard connection and a 7-7 tie.
Mahaney would make it 13-7, following a three-and-out and short punt, on a 14-yard toss to Branch. Woodworth began the drive at the Stilwell 40, scooting upfield for 23 yards.
That drive was set up by a break on a hurdling penalty that prevented a Stilwell score.
Colby Philpott’s 2-yard run near the end of the first quarter tied it at 13, then the Tigers put together back-to-back drives in the final eight minutes of the half, starting with a seven-play, 72-yard march that ended with an 11-yard bulldozer run up the middle by Murphy. Mahaney got him close with a 25-yard toss to Branch, who was tight-roping the Tiger sideline at the Indian 28.
Another three-and-out with a short punt set the Tigers up for the next score. Woodworth, who had 99 yards at the half, went for 8 yards, then Mahaney found Waggle on a post route for a 30-yard TD and a 27-13 lead that stood up at the half.
Holmes had his second touchdown reception, this one from Stephens covering 28 yards, that stood as the only third-quarter points by either team.
Fort Gibson answered that on a Woodworth 1-yard run, set up by his own 24-yard toss sweep. A 1-yard run by Zach Kirkland with 7:54 to go in the fourth brought Stilwell back again, only to see Murphy answer.
Mahaney had two completions to Dornan for 87 yards and seven to Branch for 78. Cole Waggle had four catches for 59 yards, all in the first half.
“We’ve got a lot of options and Cole just disperses,” Whiteley said.
Fort Gibson hosts Tulsa McLain next Friday.
FORT GIBSON 42, STILWELL 25
Fort Gibson 13 14 0 15—42
Stilwell 13 0 6 6—25
Scoring summary
First quarter
STI—Winddancer Holmes 84 pass from Gerimiah Noisewater (Korbin Martinez kick) 11:40.
FTG— Cameron Dornan 48 pass from Cole Mahaney (Jaxon Purdue kick), 10:52.
FTG —Hunter Branch 14 pass from Mahaney (kick blocked), 8:43.
STI— Colby Philpott 2 run (kick failed), 1:58.
Second quarter
FTG— Tim Murphy 11 run (run failed), 5:57.
FTG— Cade Waggle 30 pass from Mahaney (Deven Woodworth pass from Mahaney), 4:08.
Third quarter
STI— Holmes 28 pass from Chase Stephens (run failed), 6:22.
Fourth quarter
FTG—Deven Woodworth 2 yard run (Purdue kick), 10:43.
STI—Zach Kirkland 1 run (kick failed), 7:54.
FTG— Tim Murphy 16 run (Mahaney run), 4:56.
TEAM STATS
FTG STI
First Downs 18 17
Rushes-Yards 36-243 31-93
Passing Yards 224 405
Passes C-A-I 13-24-0 13-35-1
Punts-Avg. 2-44 3-19
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 17-130 9-94
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing: FTG, Woodworth 22-173 (TD). Stil, Weston Rouse 4-52.
Passing: FTG, Mahaney 13-24-224 (3 TD). Stil, Stephens 12-34-1-321(TD).
Receiving: FTG, Dornan 2-87 (TD), Branch 7-78 (TD). Stil, Holmes 4-214 (2 TD).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.