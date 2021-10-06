It’s at the midway point of his junior season, in a new offense, and Fort Gibson’s Cole Mahaney is liking what he sees.
The third-year starter went over the 3,000-yard career passing mark last week. Needing 96 to top it, he had 178 to go with two receptions for scores.
And for this season, he’s 43-of-96 for 730 yards and nine TDs.
It’s an offense that has made more active use of receivers while balancing out what has been a run-heavy offense in his first two years, a long-held staple in Tiger country.
“We’ve put a lot more on him,” said Fort Gibson head coach Greg Whiteley. “We’ve given him more freedom to make plays, to do the check-downs, to do the check-with-me’s at the line and improvise a little with his running and throwing ability.
“I’ve said it all along, it fits him, but it also fits our personnel. We’re deep in receivers and we have a running back that can run well between the tackles.”
Mahaney has liked the progression of taking the offense and expanding it.
“It’s been a week-by-week deal, taking it slow, which isn’t something we did even last year,” Mahaney said. “What I mean is a year ago we were talking about game-planning for weeks ahead and instead it’s now been this is what we need to get good at within it this week.
“Week 1, we started out basic with what we’ve put in all summer. Now we have more than a basic 10 plays. All the new plays run off the old plays, so it’s pretty easy to run and I’m enjoying running it.”
Whiteley has also emphasized having fun. But he sees more in his quarterback.
“There’s a lot of pressure on him, but I think that’s the way he likes it,” Whiteley said. “He’s that type of kid and that’s what I enjoy about coaching him.”
Hearing that, Mahaney responded this way:
“If there’s no pressure, there’s no fun,” he said. “You’ve got to be competitive, and that’s all I want to do is win.”
Mahaney has rushed just 32 times, averaging 28 yards per game. But in that, he’s scored three times. Toby West has 498 yards and nine TDs rushing. Seven different receivers have caught passes, with Cade Waggle and Hunter Branch right at 300.
Along with some opportunistic defense and special teams play, the Tigers are averaging 48.2 points in four wins since a 27-23 loss to Berryhill to begin the year.
It amounts to progress, and the Tigers have one more game before entering the meat of the District 4A-4 schedule, starting at Sallisaw next week but with Poteau, Broken Bow and Hilldale to follow. Poteau and Broken Bow are 2-0 in district like the Tigers, and Hilldale has lost to both Poteau and Broken Bow.
McLain is winless in five contests. Yet you won’t catch the quarterback thinking beyond Friday, when the Tigers again become someone’s homecoming. It’s happened two other times this year.
Last year, with the same schedule map, the Tigers struggled in this one before winning 22-6. One flaw in that one was 10 penalties for 115 yards.
“We’ve got a lot better at discipline in that regard,” Mahaney said. “We’ll let people do their thing and get their 15 yards without retaliating. Going forward, that’s going to be huge. Holding and face-mask flags while trying to make a tackle, those are just part of the game. But the stupid penalties, reacting in the wrong way, those are the ones we’ve needed to fix and I think we’ve done a good job of that.”
Whiteley said Friday is just about a good start, making a statement, getting the maximum marginal points for district, then moving on to the challenges ahead.
“It’s hard not to look ahead, but we have a business trip to take care of first,” Whiteley said.
