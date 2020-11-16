Warner will be playing football Thanksgiving weekend — just not in the way they would have expected.

The Eagles’ game with Okemah is off as Okemah has shut down due to COVID-19. The Eagles, now 8-4 with the forfeit, await the winner between Pawhuska and Hominy and would play there in either case. 

Warner beat Savanna 49-0 in an opening-round game last week.

This week’s area slate involves two area teams in 4A and one each in 3A, 2A, A, B and C.

In 4A, Grove (7-3) is at Hilldale (10-1) in the only 7:30 tilt among area teams Friday. The others kick off at 7.

The Hornets beat Miami 42-0 last week and have won six consecutive games. The winner will get either No. 2 Weatherford or Cushing next week.

Also, Sallisaw (5-4) is at No. 1 Wagoner (10-0).  With a win the Bulldogs, who had a bye last week, will host either Tuttle or Newcastle next week. 

In 3A,  Checotah (5-5) is at No. 2 Holland Hall (8-0). The Wildcats beat Inola 47-17. Awaiting the winner: Kingfisher or Lone Grove.

The 2A matchup with area flavor is at Eufaula where Antlers (7-4) gets the Ironheads (7-2). Eufaula, which also had a bye last week, would host next week against either Sperry or Victory Christian.

Gore, another squad with a bye, takes its 7-0 record into a Class A home game with Allen (6-5), which eliminated Porter last week.Gore with a win gets either Commerce or Chelsea.

 In B, Webbers Falls (7-4) is at Summit Christian (6-0). Webbers played last week and beat Cave Springs 54-6. The winner gets either Davenport or Garber.

And in C, Midway (9-0), also with a bye last week, gets Bowlegs (5-5). The Chargers by staying unbeaten will meet either Tyrone or Fox.

Along with Porter, Muskogee, Fort Gibson and Porum all were eliminated in the opening round.

