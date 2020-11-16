Warner will be playing football Thanksgiving weekend - just not in the way they would have expected.
The Eagles' game with Okemah is off as Okemah has shut down due to COVID-19. The Eagles, now 8-4 with the forfeit, await the winner between Pawhuska and Hominy and would play there in either case.
Warner beat Savanna 49-0 in an opening-round game last week.
This week's area slate:
Class 4A
Grove (7-3) at Hilldale (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday
Sallisaw (5-4) at Wagoner (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 3A
Checotah (5-5) at Holland Hall (8-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class 2A
Antlers (7-4) at Eufaula (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday
Class A
Allen (6-5) at Gore (7-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class B
Webbers Falls (7-4) at Summit Christian (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday
Class C
Bowlegs (5-5) at Midway (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday
