Warner will be playing football Thanksgiving weekend - just not in the way they would have expected.

The Eagles' game with Okemah is off as Okemah has shut down due to COVID-19. The Eagles, now 8-4 with the forfeit, await the winner between Pawhuska and Hominy and would play there in either case. 

Warner beat Savanna 49-0 in an opening-round game last week.

This week's area slate:

Class 4A

Grove (7-3) at Hilldale (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday

Sallisaw (5-4) at Wagoner (10-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 3A

Checotah (5-5) at Holland Hall (8-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Class 2A

Antlers (7-4) at Eufaula (7-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Class A

Allen (6-5) at Gore (7-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Class B

Webbers Falls (7-4) at Summit Christian (6-0), 7 p.m. Friday

Class C

Bowlegs (5-5) at Midway (9-0), 7 p.m. Friday

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you