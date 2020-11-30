Warner football coach Chuck Capps resigned Monday after two seasons as the Eagles’ head coach.
“He had two good years under him and we hated to hear this,” said Warner high school principal and athletic director Brian Hummingbird. “I understand he came to the decision (Sunday) and told us today.
“One of the things I liked about him coming here was he was a Warner guy and we’d hoped he would be here for a while. We had some bumps in the road this year but a lot of things change in people’s lives. I don’t know if anything was going on but we certainly were caught by surprise.”
Warner was 7-5 this year after going 4-7 in his first season. He was 1-2 in playoff games, beating Savanna 49-0 before losing to No. 2 Pawhuska on Friday 58-0.
"As a former Eagle I wanted to make an impact and restore a winning expectation to my alma mater and the town of Warner," Capps said in a text statement to the Phoenix. "I feel as if my staff and I accomplished that over the last two seasons.
"The cupboard isn't empty with good players returning and possible facility upgrades in the works."
He went on to say he told the team that "no one person is bigger than the program, not even the head coach," and that he isn't finished with his coaching career and will be searching for perhaps another program to elevate to their next level or restore their expectations of winning."
Coming off a 1-9 year in 2017, Warner was 0-10 in 2018 with a pair of one-point losses when Capps was named to his first-ever head coaching job. He was a 1989 Warner grad.
"I think he set us up to move forward in a positive way," Hummingbird said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.