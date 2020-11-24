Warner’s playing at Thanksgiving again for the first time since 1993.
Two current Eagles have dads who were part of that year, which ended with a 7-0 loss to Maud in the Class A quarterfinals.
But here they are back, and Jace Jackson and Adam Thompson share quarterback duties as Warner (7-4) goes to No. 2 Pawhuska in a third-round game that, with this year’s playoffs thrown open to everyone, is a game to get to the quarterfinals.
Jackson’s dad, Jeremy, now the middle school principal, was a receiver. Thompson’s dad, Chris, was the quarterback.
“He’s told me a lot of stories about that year,” Thompson said. “My favorite was hearing about the snow game against Gore they won in October. He thought it would be fun to play in it but said it was horrible.”
Now the younger versions in the family share duties and go in based on the situation and game flow. Warner head coach Chuck Capps wouldn’t say this week who would get the starting nod.
“It’s been who has a better feel for the game or the hot touch,” Capps said. “We’re confident in either.”
They’ll both stick around for a few years. Thompson is a sophomore, Jackson a freshman.
“I would say he’s a better tuck and run guy than I am,” Jackson said. “I’ve been more of a short yardage guy and someone who stabilizes us at times.”
Thompson has heard the remark about him being a good running quarterback before.
“My dad said I was a little better at it than he was,” he said.
He added the current quarterback situation equals a good working relationship.
“We’re both best friends,” he said. “I think we complement each other, we encourage each other to go get better and better.”
Warner got a pass into this week’s round when its second-round opponent, Okemah, ran into COVID-19 issues last week and were eliminated. So the Eagles went to work on Pawhuska, which had an opening-round bye and the similar second-round situation as Warner.
“We felt like we would give them a run for their money but win the game,” Capps said. “We’d had a great game against Savanna (49-0) and you want to keep playing on one hand, but from what we knew about Okemah offensively we were anticipating a physical game.
“So maybe we dodged a bullet there not having to recover from that, so we’re healed up, Pawhuska hasn’t played in a couple weeks so they should be rested and healed up, and for us going forward, it’s an opportunity of a lifetime.”
And, a tall order.
Pawhuska, coached by former Muskogee head coach Matt Hennesy, broke the single-season scoring record set in by Hennesy’s former squad at Locust Grove, 695 points in 10 games. They topped 90 in wins over Fairland (92) and Ketchum (95) and 86 in another against Syandottw, with a season-low 48 against Commerce.
The Huskies have gone from 0-10 in 2017 to 10-0 heading into the meeting with the Eagles
Hennesy has Mason Fine, his quarterback at Locust Grove following a stand-up career at North Texas, as quarterbacks coach.
Warner’s defense has posted three consecutive shutouts and has only allowed a touchdown over its last five games. Still, those offenses weren’t what they’ll see Friday night.
“It’s a David and Goliath match and I’m hoping we’ve got the right five smooth stones,” Capps said. “We embrace the challenge. That whole offensive package is explosive. You have to limit their big plays . That’s and make them work the clock.”
Warner knows a little about turnarounds too. The Eagles were 0-10 in 2018 after going 1-9 in 2017. Under Capps, they were 4-7 in 2019, getting into the playoffs as the fourth-place team in district play and are 7-4 now, excluding what the OSSAA has classified as a pass to the next round rather than a forfeit last week.
“I was the ball boy on that team,” Jackson recalled of the 2018 team. “That team had a lot of character. Every week they grinded it out but just never came away with a win.”
