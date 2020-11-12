Josh Mason had five touchdowns, four on the ground carrying just six times on the night, and finished with 128 rushing yards as Webbers Falls beat Cave Springs 54-6 in a first-round Class C playoff game.

Mason’s runs were 25, 19, 15 and his one from 49 yards capped the scoring. He also had a 62-yard reception off the arm of quarterback Maddux Shelby, who also had a 16-yard toss to Stryker Chappell.

Waylon Brasuell and Kyle Kimberlin each added 4-yard TD runs.

It was the first home playoff win for the Warriors since 1999.

Dylon Young registered an interception for Webbers (7-4), which plays at Summit Christian next week.

