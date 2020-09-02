THURSDAY
Sequoyah-Claremore at Haskell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Sequoyah-Claremore 0-1, Haskell 0-0.
Last week: Inola 35, Sequoyah 7; Haskell did not play.
Last meeting: Sequoyah 46, Haskell 14 (1993).
Series record: Tied, 1-1.
Notes: Haskell won the only other meeting in 1992 (24-15). Haskell has won seven straight home openers.
FRIDAY
No. 4 Muskogee at Bentonville West
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Web: Muskogeeathletics.com/broadcasts
Records: Muskogee 0-1, Bentonville West 0-1.
Last week: McGuinness 20, Muskogee 13; Broken Arrow 50, Bentonville West 23.
Last meeting: Bentonville West 43, Muskogee 35 (2017).
Series record: Tied, 1-1.
Notes: Muskogee won the first meeting at Bentonville, 62-13. Muskogee has not started 0-2 since 2015.
Rogers at Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Records: Rogers 0-1; Hilldale 0-0.
Last week: Okmulgee 26, Rogers 14; Hilldale did not play.
Last meeting: Hilldale 69, Rogers 0 (2017).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 3-1.
Notes: Hilldale has won the last three meetings by an average score of 61-4, the last two by shutout. Hornet teams have won 11 straight season openers.
Tecumseh at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Tecumseh 0-0, Fort Gibson 0-0.
First meeting.
Notes: Fort Gibson will be looking to break a string of three straight season opening losses.
5A No. 7 Coweta at 4A No. 1 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Coweta 0-0, Wagoner 0-0.
Last meeting: Wagoner 36, Coweta 27 (2019).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 37-25-1.
Notes: Wagoner has won the last seven meetings. Coweta’s last win came at Wagoner in 2012 (36-34). Wagoner has won its last seven season openers.
3A No. 10 Checotah at Hugo
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Checotah 0-0, Hugo 1-0.
Last week: Checotah did not play; Hugo 22, Dickson 2.
Last meeting: Checotah 50, Hugo 13 (2009).
Series record: Tied, 7-7.
Notes: Hugo had won six straight before losing to Checotah is 2008 and 2009. Checotah teams have won eight straight season openers.
2A No. 8 Eufaula at 2A No. 1 Vian
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Eufaula 0-0, Vian 1-0.
Last week: Eufaula did not play; Vian 26, Gravette, Ark. 8.
Last meeting: Vian 14, Eufaula 2 (2019).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 17-16-1.
Notes: Vian has won the last nine meetings. Eufaula’s last win came in 2008 (23-14). Vian is 24-5 at home under coach Gary Willis.
Mounds at Porter
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Mounds 0-0, Porter 0-1.
Last week: Mounds did not play; Chelsea 41, Porter 18.
Last meeting: Mounds 28, Porter 14 (2019).
Series record: Mounds leads, 17-7.
Notes: Mounds has won the last two meetings.
Warner at Savanna
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Warner 0-0, Savanna 0-0.
Last meeting: Savanna 14, Warner 6 (2019).
Series record: Savanna leads, 13-5.
Notes: Savanna has won the last 10 meetings. Warner’s last win came in 1993 (28-7).
Porum at South Coffeyville
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Records: Porum 0-0, South Coffeyville 0-0.
Last meeting: Porum 36, South Coffeyville 28 OT (2017).
Series record: Porum leads, 3-0.
Notes: Porum has won three straight season openers.
Midway at Arkoma
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Midway 1-0, Arkoma 0-0.
Last week: Midway 58, Cave Springs 0; Arkoma did not play.
Last meeting: Midway 50, Arkoma 0 (2019).
Series record: Tied, 6-6.
Notes: Midway has won the last two meetings by a combined score of 98-0. With last week’s 58 points, Charger teams have scored 50 or more points in at least one game each year since 2000.
Wesleyan Christian at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wesleyan Christian 0-0, Webbers Falls 1-0.
Last week: Wesleyan did not play; Webbers Falls 38, Gans 20.
First meeting.
Notes: Last week’s win snapped a four game losing streak in season openers for the Warriors.
Compiled by Tommy Cobb
