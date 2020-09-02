THURSDAY

Sequoyah-Claremore at Haskell

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Sequoyah-Claremore 0-1, Haskell 0-0.

Last week: Inola 35, Sequoyah 7; Haskell did not play.

Last meeting: Sequoyah 46, Haskell 14 (1993).

Series record: Tied, 1-1.

Notes: Haskell won the only other meeting in 1992 (24-15). Haskell has won seven straight home openers.

 

FRIDAY

No. 4 Muskogee at Bentonville West

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM

Web: Muskogeeathletics.com/broadcasts

Records: Muskogee 0-1, Bentonville West 0-1.

Last week: McGuinness 20, Muskogee 13; Broken Arrow 50, Bentonville West 23.

Last meeting: Bentonville West 43, Muskogee 35 (2017).

Series record: Tied, 1-1.

Notes: Muskogee won the first meeting at Bentonville, 62-13. Muskogee has not started 0-2 since 2015.

 

Rogers at Hilldale

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club

Records: Rogers 0-1; Hilldale 0-0.

Last week: Okmulgee 26, Rogers 14; Hilldale did not play.

Last meeting: Hilldale 69, Rogers 0 (2017).

Series record: Hilldale leads, 3-1.

Notes: Hilldale has won the last three meetings by an average score of 61-4, the last two by shutout. Hornet teams have won 11 straight season openers.

 

Tecumseh at Fort Gibson

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Web: www.fortgibsontigers.tv

Records: Tecumseh 0-0, Fort Gibson 0-0.

First meeting.

Notes: Fort Gibson will be looking to break a string of three straight season opening losses.

 

5A No. 7 Coweta at 4A No. 1 Wagoner

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Coweta 0-0, Wagoner 0-0.

Last meeting: Wagoner 36, Coweta 27 (2019).

Series record: Wagoner leads, 37-25-1.

Notes: Wagoner has won the last seven meetings. Coweta’s last win came at Wagoner in 2012 (36-34). Wagoner has won its last seven season openers.

  

3A No. 10 Checotah at Hugo

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Checotah 0-0, Hugo 1-0.

Last week: Checotah did not play; Hugo 22, Dickson 2.

Last meeting: Checotah 50, Hugo 13 (2009).

Series record: Tied, 7-7.

Notes: Hugo had won six straight before losing to Checotah is 2008 and 2009. Checotah teams have won eight straight season openers.

 

2A No. 8 Eufaula at 2A No. 1 Vian

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Eufaula 0-0, Vian 1-0.

Last week: Eufaula did not play; Vian 26, Gravette, Ark. 8.

Last meeting: Vian 14, Eufaula 2 (2019).

Series record: Eufaula leads, 17-16-1.

Notes: Vian has won the last nine meetings. Eufaula’s last win came in 2008 (23-14). Vian is 24-5 at home under coach Gary Willis.

 

Mounds at Porter

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Mounds 0-0, Porter 0-1.

Last week: Mounds did not play; Chelsea 41, Porter 18.

Last meeting: Mounds 28, Porter 14 (2019).

Series record: Mounds leads, 17-7.

Notes: Mounds has won the last two meetings.

 

Warner at Savanna

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Warner 0-0, Savanna 0-0.

Last meeting: Savanna 14, Warner 6 (2019).

Series record: Savanna leads, 13-5.

Notes: Savanna has won the last 10 meetings. Warner’s last win came in 1993 (28-7).

 

Porum at South Coffeyville

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Records: Porum 0-0, South Coffeyville 0-0.

Last meeting: Porum 36, South Coffeyville 28 OT (2017).

Series record: Porum leads, 3-0.

Notes: Porum has won three straight season openers.

 

Midway at Arkoma

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Midway 1-0, Arkoma 0-0.

Last week: Midway 58, Cave Springs 0; Arkoma did not play.

Last meeting: Midway 50, Arkoma 0 (2019).

Series record: Tied, 6-6.

Notes: Midway has won the last two meetings by a combined score of 98-0. With last week’s 58 points, Charger teams have scored 50 or more points in at least one game each year since 2000.

 

Wesleyan Christian at Webbers Falls

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Wesleyan Christian 0-0, Webbers Falls 1-0.

Last week: Wesleyan did not play; Webbers Falls 38, Gans 20.

First meeting.

Notes: Last week’s win snapped a four game losing streak in season openers for the Warriors.

 Compiled by Tommy Cobb

