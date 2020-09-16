5A No. 10 Coweta at Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Web: Muskogeeathletics.com/broadcasts
Records: Coweta 1-1, Muskogee 0-2.
Last week: Coweta 34, Frontenac, Kan. 13; Muskogee did not play.
First meeting.
Notes: Home opener for the Roughers. Muskogee starts 0-2 for the first time since 2015. Muskogee’s 41-0 loss two weeks ago was the first shutout for a Rougher team since a 13-0 loss to Sand Springs in 2014 (56 games).
Atoka at 4A No. 9 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Records: Hilldale 2-0, Atoka 2-0.
Last week: Hilldale 40, Checotah 0; Atoka 49, Talihina 8.
First meeting.
Notes: Hilldale has back to back shutouts for the first time since 2015. First time a Hornet team has opened the season with back to back shutouts.
Glenpool at Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Glenpool 1-1, Fort Gibson 2-0.
Last week; Glenpool 20, Durant 0; Fort Gibson 52, Catoosa 17.
First meeting.
Notes: Fort Gibson is 2-0 for the first time since 2014. Fort Gibson has not entered district play with a 3-0 record since 2014.
No. 1 Wagoner at No. 5 Sperry
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wagoner 2-0, Sperry 1-1.
Last week: Wagoner 22, Tahlequah 10; Sperry 34, Hartshorne 12.
First meeting.
Notes: The 50 points Wagoner has scored are the fewest to start the season since scoring 48 in the first two games of the 2014 season.
Eufaula at Checotah
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Web: bravadowireless.com/broadcasts
Records: Eufaula 0-2, Checotah 1-1.
Last week: Stigler 40, Eufaula 22; Hilldale 40, Checotah 0.
Last meeting: Eufaula 30, Checotah 20 (2019).
Series record: Checotah leads, 53-48-1.
Notes: Longest uninterrupted rivalry in Oklahoma (since 1922). Series is tied 3-3 over last six meetings. Eufaula is 0-2 for the first time since 2015. Checotah was shutout for the first time since a 21-0 loss to Eufaula in 2016 (40 games).
A No. 6 Gore at Panama
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Gore 0-0, Panama 1-1.
Last week: Gore did not play; Hackett, Ark. 12, Panama 7.
Last meeting: Panama 34, Gore 0 (2015).
Series record: Panama leads, 16-14.
Notes: Panama has won the last three meetings. Season opener for Pirates after cancelling its first two home games due to COVID.
Warner at Chouteau
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Warner 1-1, Chouteau 0-1.
Last week: Wewoka 34, Warner 0; Chouteau did not play.
Last meeting: Warner 7, Chouteau 0 (2019).
Series record: Warner leads, 12-5.
Notes: Series is tied 5-5 over the last ten meetings. Warner has won its last three regular season road games.
Porter at Morrison
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porter 1-1, Morrison 1-1.
Last week: Porter did not play; Morrison 30, Kiefer 19.
Last meeting: Morrison 54, Porter 14 (2007).
Series record: Morrison leads, 2-0.
Notes: Porter is coming off an 18-14 win over Mounds two weeks ago. The Pirates were scheduled to play Haskell last week but the Haymakers cancelled due to Covid concerns.
Webbers Falls at Oaks
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 2-0, Oaks 1-0.
Last week: Webbers Falls did not play; Oaks did not play.
Last meeting: Oaks 46, Webbers Falls 26 (2015).
Series record: Oaks leads, 7-4.
Notes: Webbers Falls is 2-0 for the first time since 2012. Oaks has won the last five meetings.
Hollis at Porum
Kickoff: 6 p.m.
Records: Hollis 3-0, Porum 1-1.
Last week: Hollis 34, Frederick JV 0; Claremore Christian 56, Porum 12.
First meeting.
Notes: Hollis will travel 303 miles, almost five hours. Second of three straight home games for the Panthers.
Gans at Midway
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Gans 0-2, Midway 2-0.
Last week: Quinton 48, Gans 0; Midway did not play.
Last meeting: Midway 64, Gans 48 (2019).
Series record: Gans leads, 6-4.
Notes: Midway is averaging 57 points while giving up just a total of 6. Gans has won six of the last seven meetings.
Cancelled, Haskell at Morrison
— Tommy Cobb, correspondent
