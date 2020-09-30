Muskogee at Sand Springs
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Web: Muskogeeathletics.com/broadcasts
Records: Muskogee 0-3, 0-0 6AII-2; Sand Springs 3-1, 1-1.
Last week: Muskogee did not play; Sand Springs 35, Ponca City 10.
Last meeting: Muskogee 54, Sand Springs 6 (2019).
Series record: Muskogee leads, 23-6.
Notes: Muskogee has won the last three meetings. Muskogee has lost its last four road games including two to start this season.
Bristow at 4A No. 1 Wagoner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Bristow 2-2, 1-0 4A-3; Wagoner 4-0, 1-0.
Last week: Bristow 41, Miami 0; Wagoner 45, Cleveland 0.
Last meeting: Bristow 30, Wagoner 7 (2019).
Series record: Tied, 1-1.
Notes: Wagoner has shut out three of its four opponents this season. Bristow has won two straight after starting the season with two straight losses.
Hilldale at Broken Bow
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Records: Hilldale 3-1, 0-1 4A-4; Broken Bow 1-1, 1-0.
Last week: Poteau 38, Hilldale 24; Broken Bow 38, Stilwell 27.
Last meeting: Broken Bow 30, Hilldale 10 (2019).
Series record: Broken Bow leads, 9-4.
Notes: Broken Bow has won the last two meetings. Last week’s game against Stilwell was the first in three weeks for Broken Bow.
4A No. 9 Fort Gibson at Stilwell
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Fort Gibson 4-0, 1-0 4A-4; Stilwell 1-3, 0-1.
Last week: Fort Gibson 44, Muldrow 7; Broken Bow 38, Stilwell 27.
Last meeting: Fort Gibson 55, Stilwell 8 (2019).
Series record: Fort Gibson leads, 26-15.
Notes: Fort Gibson has won the last 10 meetings. Fort Gibson has outscored Stilwell 55-12 in its last five meetings. Fort Gibson is ranked and 4-0 for the first time since 2014.
3A No. 4 Stigler at Checotah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Stigler 4-0, 1-0 3A-3; Checotah 2-2, 1-0.
Last week: Stigler 35, Seminole 6; Checotah 53, Webster 0.
Last meeting: Checotah 49, Stigler 47 (2019).
Series record: Stigler leads, 45-34-2.
Notes: Series is tied, 5-5, over the last ten meetings. Third consecutive home game for the Wildcats. Checotah recorded its first shutout in 22 games last week.
Hugo at Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Hugo 1-3, 0-1 2A-6; Eufaula 2-2, 1-0.
Last week: Atoka 28, Hugo 12; Eufaula 47, Hartshorne 14.
Last meeting: Eufaula 36, Hugo 26 (2019).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 7-0.
Notes: Eufaula has won two straight since starting the season 0-2. Hugo opened with a 22-2 win over Dickson before dropping its last three.
Haskell at Morris
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Haskell 0-2, 0-1 2A-7; Morris 1-1, 0-1.
Last week: Kiefer 44, Haskell 13; Victory Christian 55, Morris 6.
Last meeting: Haskell 22, Morris 14 OT (2019).
Series record: Haskell leads, 38-19.
Notes: Haskell has won the last eight meetings. The last four meetings have been decided by eight points or less.
Warner at Colcord
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Warner 2-2, 0-1 A-8; Colcord 4-0, 1-0.
Last week: Gore 7, Warner 6; Colcord 37, Central Sallisaw 6.
Last meeting: Warner 18, Colcord 12 (1971).
Series record: Warner leads, 2-0.
Notes: Warner has given up 48 points through its first four games – the fewest since giving up 25 in 2012.
A No. 6 Gore at Central Sallisaw
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Gore 2-0, 1-0 A-8; Central Sallisaw 1-3, 0-1.
Last week: Gore 7, Warner 6; Colcord 37, Central Sallisaw 6.
Last meeting: Gore 33, Central Sallisaw 6 (2019).
Series record: Central Sallisaw leads, 8-6.
Notes: Last week’s seven points were the fewest for a Pirate team since a 34-6 loss to Talihina in 2017 (31 games).
Porter at Canadian
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porter 1-2, 0-0; Canadian 2-2, 1-0;
Last week: Porter did not play; Canadian 32, Hulbert 0.
First meeting.
Notes: Pirates have had two of their last three games cancelled due to COVID (Haskell and Talihina). Porter added a game in that span and lost to Morrison 28-6 two weeks ago. The Pirates have already been informed that next week’s game with Hulbert is off due to COVID issues there.
Midway at Maud
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Midway 4-0, 1-0 C-4; Maud 1-3, 1-0.
Last week: Midway 54, Bowlegs 0; Maud 58, Oaks 12.
Last meeting: Maud 63, Midway 14 (2013).
Series record: Maud leads, 7-1.
Notes: Maud has won the last seven meetings. Midway has mercy-ruled its first four opponents shutting out two.
Porum at Cave Springs
Non-district
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porum 1-3, Cave Springs 0-4.
Last week: Arkoma 47, Porum 0; Webbers Falls 66, Cave Springs 16.
Last meeting: Porum 48, Cave Springs 0 (2019).
Series record: Porum leads, 7-5.
Notes: Porum has won the last two meetings by a combined score of 94-6. Cave Springs has been outscored this year 234-34.
Webbers Falls at Summit Christian
Non-district
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 4-0, Summit Christian 3-0.
Last week: Webbers Falls 66, Cave Springs 16; Summit Christian 47, Prue 0.
First meeting.
Notes: Webbers Falls is 4-0 for the first time since 2012. Last 5-0 start came in 1999.
—Tommy Cobb
