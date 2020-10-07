(All games Friday)
Bartlesville at Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM
Web: Muskogeeathletics.com/broadcasts
Records: Bartlesville 1-4, 0-2 6AII-2; Muskogee 0-4, 0-1.
Last week: Washington 34, Bartlesville 7; Sand Springs 45, Muskogee 14.
Last meeting: Muskogee 44, Bartlesville 27 (2019).
Series record: Muskogee leads, 45-26-3.
Notes: Muskogee has won the last four meetings. The 48 points scored through four games are the fewest for a Rougher team since 2014 (43 points).
4A No. 1 Wagoner at Catoosa
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wagoner 5-0, 2-0 4A-3; Catoosa 0-5, 0-2.
Last week: Wagoner 28, Bristow 7; Grove 52, Catoosa 0.
Last meeting: Wagoner 56, Catoosa 7 (2019).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 25-12.
Notes: Wagoner has won the last eight meetings with only two being decided by less than 29 points. The 17 points allowed by the Bulldogs are the fewest in Class 4A. The 226 allowed by Catoosa are the most.
Stilwell at Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club
Records: Stilwell 1-4, 0-2 4A-4; Hilldale 4-1, 1-1.
Last week: Fort Gibson 42, Stilwell 25; Hilldale 35, Broken Bow 34.
Last meeting: Hilldale 35, Stilwell 17 (2019).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 10-4.
Notes: Hilldale has won the last 10 meetings. Stilwell won the first four meetings played 1986-89. Hornets are 3-0 at home this season giving up just seven points in those outings.
Tulsa McLain at 4A No. 9 Fort Gibson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: McLain 1-4, 0-2 4A-4; Fort Gibson 5-0, 2-0.
Last week: Poteau 28, McLain 18; Fort Gibson 42, Stilwell 25.
First meeting.
Notes: Tigers are 5-0 for the first time since 2014. Fort Gibson’s 37.5 point average is the most since that same 2014 team averaged 40 points through its first five games. McLain has lost four straight since a season opening win against Tulsa Central.
Checotah at Seminole
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Checotah 2-3, 1-1 3A-3; Seminole 2-1, 1-1.
Last week: Stigler 56, Checotah 39; Seminole 58, Webster 12.
Last meeting: Checotah 13, Seminole 12 (2019).
Series record: Seminole leads, 5-2.
Notes: Checotah has won two of the last three meetings by a combined total of three points.
Eufaula at Atoka
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Eufaula 3-2, 2-0 2A-6; Atoka 4-1, 2-0.
Last week: Eufaula 28, Hugo 0; Atoka 24, Antlers 20.
Last meeting: Eufaula 31, Atoka 7 (2019).
Series record: Eufaula leads, 12-7.
Notes: Eufaula has won the last six meetings. After giving up 42 and 40 points in each of its first two games, the Ironhead defense has allowed a total of 26 in its last three. Atoka’s only loss came at Hilldale (27-7).
Haskell at Victory Christian
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Haskell 1-2, 1-1 2A-7; Victory Christian 2-2, 2-0.
Last week: Haskell 20, Morris 14; Victory Christian 42, Kiefer 40.
Last meeting: Haskell 52, Victory Christian 26 (2019).
Series record: Haskell leads, 3-1.
Notes: Haskell snapped a four-game losing streak dating back to last year with its win over Morris.
Colcord at A No. 6 Gore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Colcord 5-0, 2-0 A-8; Gore 3-0, 2-0.
Last week: Colcord 12, Warner 7; Gore 47, Central Sallisaw 25.
Last meeting: Gore 28, Colcord 13 (1989).
Series record: Gore leads, 4-2.
Notes: Colcord has defeated Central (37-6) and Warner – Gore’s last two opponents.
Central Sallisaw at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Central 1-4, 0-2 A-8; Warner 2-3, 0-2.
Last week: Gore 47, Central Sallisaw 25; Colcord 12, Warner 7.
Last meeting: Central 27, Warner 14 (2019).
Series record: Central leads, 10-0.
Notes: Two of Warner’s three losses have come by a total of six points.
Porum at B No. 2 Dewar
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porum 2-3, 0-0 B-5; Dewar 5-0, 0-0.
Last week: Porum 48, Cave Springs 8; Dewar 57, Watts 0.
Last meeting: Dewar 56, Porum 0 (2019).
Series record: Dewar leads, 6-2.
Notes: Dewar has won the last six meetings by an average score of 52-5.
Webbers Falls at Quinton
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 4-1, 0-0 B-5; Quinton 3-2, 0-0 B-5.
Last week: Summit Christian 61, Webbers Falls 16; Caddo 36, Quinton 26.
Last meeting: Quinton 35, Webbers Falls 8 (1995).
Series record: Quinton leads, 16-8.
Notes: Series was played non-stop from 1972-95. Fourth straight road game for Warriors who are 2-1.
Midway at Wilson
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Midway 5-0, 2-0 C-4; Wilson 1-2, 0-2.
Last week: Midway 52, Maud 20; Oaks 60, Wilson 14.
Last meeting: Midway 52, Wilson 0 (2019).
Series record: Midway leads, 2-0.
Notes: Midway has shut out Wilson in both meetings by 52-0 scores. The Chargers are averaging 56.4 points , second in Class C.
Cancelled due to COVID
Hulbert at Porter
—Compiled by Tommy Cobb
