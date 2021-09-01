Bentonville West at Muskogee

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Bentonville West 0-1, Muskogee 0-1.

Last week: Mansfield, Tex. 28, Bentonville West 21; Greenwood, Ark. 63, Muskogee 21.

Last meeting: Bentonville West 41, Muskogee 0 (2020).

Series record: Bentonville West leads, 2-1.

Notes: Muskogee won the first meeting in 2016, 62-13. It’s the second of three consecutive opponents from Arkansas.

 

4A No. 6 Hilldale at Tulsa Rogers

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Hilldale 0-0, Rogers 1-0.

Last week: Rogers 49, Okmulgee 22; Hilldale did not play.

Last meeting: Hilldale 54, Rogers 0 (2020).

Series record: Hilldale leads, 4-1.

Notes: Hilldale has won the last four meetings by an average score of 59-3. Hilldale was ranked fifth in the first preseason poll, its highest ever preseason ranking. Hilldale has won 12 straight season openers.

 

Fort Gibson at Berryhill

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Fort Gibson 0-0, Berryhill 0-0.

Last meeting: Berryhill 26, Fort Gibson 23 OT (2019).

Series record: Berryhill leads, 2-0.

Notes: Fort Gibson has lost four straight road games and five straight overall.

4A No. 3 Wagoner at No. 4 Coweta

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Wagoner 0-0, Coweta 1-0.

Last week: Coweta 35, McGuinness 28; Wagoner did not play.

Last meeting: Wagoner 28, Coweta 0 (2020).

Series record: Wagoner leads, 38-25-1.

Notes: Wagoner has won the last eight meetings. Wagoner’s last season-opening loss was to Coweta in 2012 (36-34). Wagoner starts its 16th straight season ranked in the AP top 10.

 

Hugo at Checotah

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Hugo 1-0, Checotah 0-1.

Last week: Hugo 40, Dickson 20; Metro Christian 41, Checotah 21.

Last meeting: Checotah 30, Hugo 14 (2020).

Series record: Checotah leads, 8-7.

Notes: Checotah has won the last three meetings. The 41 points given up to top-ranked Metro Christian last week were the most in a season opener for a Wildcat team since a 44-0 loss to Eufaula in 2001.

 

2A No. 7 Vian at 3A No. 10 Eufaula

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Vian 1-0, Eufaula 0-0.

Last week: Vian 37, Gravette, Ark. 0; Eufaula did not play.

Last meeting: Vian 42, Eufaula 12 (2020).

Series record: Tied, 17-17-1.

Notes: Vian has won the last 10 meetings. Eufaula’s last win came in 2008 (23-14). Second consecutive years both teams are ranked.

 

Haskell at Sequoyah-Claremore

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Haskell 0-0, Sequoyah 0-1.

Last week: Inola 29, Sequoyah 28; Haskell did not play.

Last meeting: Sequoyah 38, Haskell 0 (2020).

Series record: Sequoyah leads, 2-1.

Notes: Haskell has lost its last two season openers. Haskell played only six games last year, the fewest since 1919.

 

Savanna at Warner

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Savanna 0-0, Warner 0-0.

Last meeting: Warner 37, Savanna 0 (2020).

Series record: Savanna leads, 13-6.

Notes: Savanna has won 10 of the last 11 meetings.

 

Porter at Mounds

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Porter 0-1, Mounds 0-0.

Last week: Chelsea 44, Porter 0; Mounds did not play.

Last meeting: Porter 18, Mounds 14 (2020).

Series record: Mounds leads, 17-8.

Notes: Mounds has won two of the last three meetings. Porter was shut out in a season opener last week for the first time since 2001.

 

A No. 5 Gore at Keys

CANCELED, COVID 

 

South Coffeyville at Porum

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Records: South Coffeyville 0-0, Porum 0-0.

Last meeting: Porum 24, South Coffeyville 6 (2020).

Series record: Porum leads, 4-0.

Notes: Porum has won four straight season openers.

 

Arkoma at C No. 4 Midway

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Arkoma 0-0, Midway 1-0.

Last week: Midway 48, Cave Springs 8; Arkoma did not play.

Last meeting: Midway 56, Arkoma 6 (2020).

Series record: Midway leads, 7-6.

Notes: Midway has won the last three meetings by a combined score of 154-6.

 

Webbers Falls at Wesleyan Christian

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Webbers Falls 1-0, Wesleyan Christian 0-0.

Last week: Webbers Falls 26, Prue 22; Wesleyan Christian did not play.

Last meeting: Webbers Falls 46, Wesleyan Christian 14 (2020).

Series record: Webbers Falls leads, 1-0.

Notes: Webbers Falls was 3-3 in road games a year ago.

Compiled by Tommy Cobb

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you