Bentonville West at Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Bentonville West 0-1, Muskogee 0-1.
Last week: Mansfield, Tex. 28, Bentonville West 21; Greenwood, Ark. 63, Muskogee 21.
Last meeting: Bentonville West 41, Muskogee 0 (2020).
Series record: Bentonville West leads, 2-1.
Notes: Muskogee won the first meeting in 2016, 62-13. It’s the second of three consecutive opponents from Arkansas.
4A No. 6 Hilldale at Tulsa Rogers
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Hilldale 0-0, Rogers 1-0.
Last week: Rogers 49, Okmulgee 22; Hilldale did not play.
Last meeting: Hilldale 54, Rogers 0 (2020).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 4-1.
Notes: Hilldale has won the last four meetings by an average score of 59-3. Hilldale was ranked fifth in the first preseason poll, its highest ever preseason ranking. Hilldale has won 12 straight season openers.
Fort Gibson at Berryhill
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Fort Gibson 0-0, Berryhill 0-0.
Last meeting: Berryhill 26, Fort Gibson 23 OT (2019).
Series record: Berryhill leads, 2-0.
Notes: Fort Gibson has lost four straight road games and five straight overall.
4A No. 3 Wagoner at No. 4 Coweta
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Wagoner 0-0, Coweta 1-0.
Last week: Coweta 35, McGuinness 28; Wagoner did not play.
Last meeting: Wagoner 28, Coweta 0 (2020).
Series record: Wagoner leads, 38-25-1.
Notes: Wagoner has won the last eight meetings. Wagoner’s last season-opening loss was to Coweta in 2012 (36-34). Wagoner starts its 16th straight season ranked in the AP top 10.
Hugo at Checotah
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Hugo 1-0, Checotah 0-1.
Last week: Hugo 40, Dickson 20; Metro Christian 41, Checotah 21.
Last meeting: Checotah 30, Hugo 14 (2020).
Series record: Checotah leads, 8-7.
Notes: Checotah has won the last three meetings. The 41 points given up to top-ranked Metro Christian last week were the most in a season opener for a Wildcat team since a 44-0 loss to Eufaula in 2001.
2A No. 7 Vian at 3A No. 10 Eufaula
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Vian 1-0, Eufaula 0-0.
Last week: Vian 37, Gravette, Ark. 0; Eufaula did not play.
Last meeting: Vian 42, Eufaula 12 (2020).
Series record: Tied, 17-17-1.
Notes: Vian has won the last 10 meetings. Eufaula’s last win came in 2008 (23-14). Second consecutive years both teams are ranked.
Haskell at Sequoyah-Claremore
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Haskell 0-0, Sequoyah 0-1.
Last week: Inola 29, Sequoyah 28; Haskell did not play.
Last meeting: Sequoyah 38, Haskell 0 (2020).
Series record: Sequoyah leads, 2-1.
Notes: Haskell has lost its last two season openers. Haskell played only six games last year, the fewest since 1919.
Savanna at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Savanna 0-0, Warner 0-0.
Last meeting: Warner 37, Savanna 0 (2020).
Series record: Savanna leads, 13-6.
Notes: Savanna has won 10 of the last 11 meetings.
Porter at Mounds
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Porter 0-1, Mounds 0-0.
Last week: Chelsea 44, Porter 0; Mounds did not play.
Last meeting: Porter 18, Mounds 14 (2020).
Series record: Mounds leads, 17-8.
Notes: Mounds has won two of the last three meetings. Porter was shut out in a season opener last week for the first time since 2001.
A No. 5 Gore at Keys
CANCELED, COVID
South Coffeyville at Porum
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Records: South Coffeyville 0-0, Porum 0-0.
Last meeting: Porum 24, South Coffeyville 6 (2020).
Series record: Porum leads, 4-0.
Notes: Porum has won four straight season openers.
Arkoma at C No. 4 Midway
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Arkoma 0-0, Midway 1-0.
Last week: Midway 48, Cave Springs 8; Arkoma did not play.
Last meeting: Midway 56, Arkoma 6 (2020).
Series record: Midway leads, 7-6.
Notes: Midway has won the last three meetings by a combined score of 154-6.
Webbers Falls at Wesleyan Christian
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 1-0, Wesleyan Christian 0-0.
Last week: Webbers Falls 26, Prue 22; Wesleyan Christian did not play.
Last meeting: Webbers Falls 46, Wesleyan Christian 14 (2020).
Series record: Webbers Falls leads, 1-0.
Notes: Webbers Falls was 3-3 in road games a year ago.
