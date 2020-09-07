Hornets humming
Hilldale has won 12 straight home openers after an impressive 54-0 whitewashing of Tulsa Rogers. Hilldale had a similar outcome last season against Claremore Sequoyah. The Hornets hope not to stay consistent with week two.
Last year, the Hornets came undone in an opening quarter of action at Checotah. With a blocked punt recovery in the end zone, a fumble scoop and score, a returned interception and a 45-yard touchdown by rush, Checotah led 27-0 10 1/2 minutes in and held off a Hornet rally for a 35-28 win. The two meet at Hilldale on Friday sporting 1-0 marks.
Roughers regroup
Muskogee is off this week, licking its wounds after a 41-0 loss at Arkansas 7A No. 5 Bentonville West. With injuries to three top players and several linemen missing, it’s a week of training for young guys which was to include some JV reps for some on Monday.
The loss was the first shutout since head coach Rafe Watkins’ first season, where there were two — a 34-0 loss to Owasso and a 13-0 loss to Sand Springs. The Roughers will return to varsity action a week from Friday at Coweta before finally opening its home season Sept. 25 against Putnam City West.
New weapon
While Deven Woodworth had looked the part in two scrimmages, Fort Gibson will apparently have multiple weapons in the ground game. Kamaron Clopton’s 162 yards on 18 carries highlighted Fort Gibson’s 17-13 win over the Tecumseh Savages. The Tigers are 1-0 for the first time since 2016 and can go to 2-0 since 2014 when they travel to Catoosa to hook up with former Muskogee assistant Jason Medrano’s Catoosa Indians on Friday.
Red hot
Midway quarterback Geral Washington’s six-TD pass performance pushed the Chargers to a 50-6 win over Arkoma and a 2-0 start to the season. The Chargers have a week off, then get Gans on Sept. 11.
Out cold
Haskell and Porter will not play this week. Haskell initially canceled due to the number of county-wide cases which was connected to school policy. Porter then discovered a positive COVID-19 school exposure and went to distance learning and no sports.
Gore is on the second week of COVID shutdown. The Pirates new season opener is Sept. 18 at Panama.
Rankings
AP Week 2 has Wagoner No. 1 in 4A and Hilldale making the poll for the first time at No. 9. Despite an 0-2 start, Muskogee has the most votes outside the 6AII top five, Fort Gibson got the second-most votes out of the 4A top 10, Checotah the most votes outside the 3A top 10. Gore, again which has not played yet, is No. 5 in Class A and Midway second most votes outside the Class C top 5.
Schedule
Friday games:
Checotah at Hilldale, 7:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Catoosa, 7 p.m.
Tahlequah at Wagoner, 7 p.m.
Stigler at Eufaula, 7 p.m.
Henryetta at Warner, 7 p.m.
Claremore Christian at Porum, 7 p.m.
Open dates: Muskogee, Midway, Webbers Falls
COVID cancellations: Haskell, Gore, Porter
