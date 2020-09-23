 

BASEBALL

Class A districts

Okay vs. Oktaha (2), 1 p.m.

Howe fft., COVID

 

 

SOFTBALL

NSU Tournament: At NSU, Hilldale vs. Fort Gibson, 11 a.m.; Fort Gibson vs. Glenpool, 12:45 p.m.; Hilldale vs. Poteau, 2:30 p.m. At Tahlequah HS: Jay vs. Checotah, 11 a.m., Checotah vs. Tahlequah, 12:45 p.m., 

Morris at Eufaula, 4:30 p.m.

Quapaw at Oktaha, 4:30 p.m.

Haskell at Roland (2), 4:30 p.m.

Shawnee at Muskogee, 6 p.m.

Class A Districts

Cave Springs, Porter at Gore

Gore vs. Cave Springs, 10 a.m.

Porter vs. Cave Springs, 11:30 a.m.

Porter vs. Gore, 1 p.m.

Stilwell at Wagoner, 5 p.m.

 

VOLLEYBALL

Muskogee at Bixby, 6:30 p.m.

 

