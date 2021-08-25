FOOTBALL

WEEK ZERO CAPSULES

Thursday

No. 5 Midway at Cave Springs

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Midway 58, Cave Springs 0 (2020).

Series record: Cave Springs leads, 4-3.

Notes: Midway has won the last three meetings, the last two by shutout. First pre-season ranking for Midway since 2006.

 

Friday

Greenwood, Ark. at Muskogee

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

First meeting.

Notes: Muskogee is 3-7 in its last ten season openers.   

 

3A No. 9 Checotah at 2A No. 2 Metro Christian

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Metro Christian 28, Checotah 26 (2009).

Series record: Metro Christian leads, 3-1.

Notes: Checotah’s only win came at Metro in 2008 (54-41). Metro is the two-time defending Class 2A champions. Checotah has won nine straight season openers.

 

Porter at Chelsea

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Chelsea 41, Porter 18 (2020).

Series record: Chelsea leads, 1-0.

Notes: Porter has lost its last four season openers.

 

Prue at Webbers Falls

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Last meeting: Webbers Falls 52, Prue 0 (2011).

Series record: Webbers Falls leads, 2-0.

Notes: Webbers Falls won both meetings by a combined score of 122-22.

 

Gans at Porum

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Last meeting: Gans 48, Porum 26 (2019).

Series record: Gans leads, 8-4.

Notes: Gans has won three of the last four meetings.

 

SCRIMMAGES

Thursday

Hilldale at Tahlequah, 5 p.m.

Claremore at Wagoner, 5 p.m.

Spiro at Eufaula, 6 p.m.

Friday

Fort Gibson at Oologah, 5 p.m.

Haskell, Holdenville at Gore, 5 p.m.

Warner vs. Kellyville, ccd., Kellyville quarantine issues

 

SOFTBALL

Thursday’s Games

Warner, Eufaula  at Connors State Tn.

Howe at Oktaha, 4 p.m.

Ft Gibson at Stilwell, 5 p.m.

Hilldale at Westville, 5 p.m.

Webbers Falls at Porter, 4:30 p.m.

Sallisaw at Checotah, 4 p.m.

 

 

VOLLEYBALL

Thursday’s Matches

McAlester at Muskogee, 6 p.m.

Okay at Mingo Valley, 6:30 p.m.

