FOOTBALL
WEEK ZERO CAPSULES
Thursday
No. 5 Midway at Cave Springs
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Midway 58, Cave Springs 0 (2020).
Series record: Cave Springs leads, 4-3.
Notes: Midway has won the last three meetings, the last two by shutout. First pre-season ranking for Midway since 2006.
Friday
Greenwood, Ark. at Muskogee
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
First meeting.
Notes: Muskogee is 3-7 in its last ten season openers.
3A No. 9 Checotah at 2A No. 2 Metro Christian
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Metro Christian 28, Checotah 26 (2009).
Series record: Metro Christian leads, 3-1.
Notes: Checotah’s only win came at Metro in 2008 (54-41). Metro is the two-time defending Class 2A champions. Checotah has won nine straight season openers.
Porter at Chelsea
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Chelsea 41, Porter 18 (2020).
Series record: Chelsea leads, 1-0.
Notes: Porter has lost its last four season openers.
Prue at Webbers Falls
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Webbers Falls 52, Prue 0 (2011).
Series record: Webbers Falls leads, 2-0.
Notes: Webbers Falls won both meetings by a combined score of 122-22.
Gans at Porum
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Gans 48, Porum 26 (2019).
Series record: Gans leads, 8-4.
Notes: Gans has won three of the last four meetings.
SCRIMMAGES
Thursday
Hilldale at Tahlequah, 5 p.m.
Claremore at Wagoner, 5 p.m.
Spiro at Eufaula, 6 p.m.
Friday
Fort Gibson at Oologah, 5 p.m.
Haskell, Holdenville at Gore, 5 p.m.
Warner vs. Kellyville, ccd., Kellyville quarantine issues
SOFTBALL
Thursday’s Games
Warner, Eufaula at Connors State Tn.
Howe at Oktaha, 4 p.m.
Ft Gibson at Stilwell, 5 p.m.
Hilldale at Westville, 5 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Porter, 4:30 p.m.
Sallisaw at Checotah, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Thursday’s Matches
McAlester at Muskogee, 6 p.m.
Okay at Mingo Valley, 6:30 p.m.
