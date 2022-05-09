Muskogee shot consecutive rounds of 53-over par, 341 each, and at the end of each round, sat in 11th place in their first Class 6A state golf tournament appearance as a team since 2014.
The event is being played at Jimmie Austin Golf Course in Norman and concludes like each state tourney with 18 holes on Tuesday.
The Roughers’ chances of being the school’s first state champion since 1998 are long. Jenks shot consecutive 308s to lead Edmond North by two shots, 616 to 618. Norman is five off the lead at 621.
Muskogee is 11 shots behind Edmond Santa Fe for 10th. Enid (345-348) is behind Muskogee.
Mesa Falleur shot matching 81s and is tied for 35th.
2A
Oktaha’s Bren Dunlap stood fourth after the first 18 holes on Monday, but slipped a bit in the second round with an 82 and faces a 19-shot gap between he and Stroud’s Brice Wolff at Buffalo Rock in Cushing. Wolf shot 70 and 69 and has an 11-shot advantage over the field. Parker Pogue of Latta and Tipton’s Conner Cryor are at 150.
Dunlap sits in eighth place.
Latta is up 34 shots on second-place Nowata after rounds of 319 and 313 on Monday.
3A
Eufaula shot 359 and 354 and is 10th of 12 schools in the 3A tournament at Lakeview Golf Club in Ardmore. Christian Heritage (313-291— 604) has a six-shot lead atop the leaderboard. Oklahoma Christian School is second.
Ryder Cowan of OCS leads teammate Bryant Polhill by two shots. Justin James is at 167 after an 83 and 84. Eight shots back is Ironhead Alex Parish after rounds of 87 and 88.
4A
Heritage Hall shot 304 and 314 and has a 38-shot lead over Cascia Hall at Boiling Springs Golf Club in Woodward. Wagoner is 11th at 764. The Bulldogs shot 390 then improved to 374.
Drew Mabrey of Holland Hall (71-73—144) has a one-shot lead over Will Sides of Cascia Hall. Carson Parker of Hilldale, playing as the lone Hornet in the tournament, shot a 91 and 80 and is among a crowd at 171 along with Wagoner’s leader, Justin Carter. Zachary Mays shot 177.
