Layne Ailshie of Fort Gibson shot a 7-over 78 to win the overall girls title Monday at the South Central Junior PGA Muskogee Classic, played at Muskogee Golf Club.
Ailshie shot 39 on both nines for a one-stroke victory over Adrian Piles of Tulsa.
In the college division, NSU’s Kaylee Peterson was 1-over and atop that division. Aitana Hernandez of NSU was third, at 7-over.
Hayes Gutierrez of Broken Arrow shot 2-over for a two-shot win in the boys division.
South Central PGA
Muskogee Junior Classic (Players Tour)
Monday’s results
Muskogee Golf Club
HS boys (overall)
Hayes Gutierrez, Broken Arrow 37-36—73 +2
Alex Bloxham, Broken Arrow 36-39—75 +4
Jeremy Tandoy, Broken Arrow 40-35—75 +4
Tyler Cornwell, Jenks 41-37—78 +7
Daniel Littlefield, Stillwater 39-39—78 +7
Kaden Armstrong, Broken Arrow 42-37—79 +8
CJ Guthrie, Rogers, Ark. 38-41—79 +8
Gage Tennyson, Yukon 40-40—80 +9
Kolton Paul, Bella Vista, Ark. 40-40—80 +9
Harden Jones, Piedmont 39-41—80 +9
Jaxon Kinzer, Edmond 38-43—81 +10
Cody Fifer, Tulsa 40-41—81 +10
Jack Pfister, Edmond 40-41—81 +10
Carter Lee Stewart, Muskogee 42-39—81 +10
Cole Luber, Yukon 41-41—82 +11
Ryder Clayborn, Tahlequah 45-40—85 +14
Hunter Stanley, Broken Arrow 44-42—86 +15
Brendan Rodriquez, Seminole 45-49—94 +23
WD Baylor Bostick Duncan
WD Brayden Davenport Van Buren, AR
WD Jack Suess Tulsa
College men:
Davis Woodliff, Tulsa 37-37—74 +3
College women:
Kaylee Petersen, Enid 36-36—72 +1
Josie Patterson, Chandler 37-36—73 +2
Aitana Hernández, Muskogee 42-36—78 +7
Bailey Blake, Oklahoma City 41-38—79 +8
McKenzie McCoy, Okmulgee 44-37—81 +10
Sara Armstrong, Guthrie 41-41—82 +11
Mackena Tennyson, Yukon 39-44—83 +12
HS girls (overall)
Layne Ailshie, Fort Gibson 39-39—78 +7
Adrian Piles, Tulsa 44-35—79 +8
Megan Kalapura, Tulsa 40-40—80 +9
Mimi Hoang, Oklahoma City 43-40—83 +12
Meghan Charles, Sand Springs 41-42—83 +12
Cameron Hill, Bixby 44-41—85 +14
Jenna Triplett, Edmond 48-37—85 +14
Brianna Maddux, Claremore 44-43—87 +16
Logan Allen, Perkins 47-42—89 +18
Jazmyn Brandon, Choctaw 47-47—94 +23
Grace Evans, Muskogee 69-56—125 +54
