Layne Ailshie of Fort Gibson shot a 7-over 78 to win the overall girls title Monday at the South Central Junior PGA Muskogee Classic, played at Muskogee Golf Club.

Ailshie shot 39 on both nines for a one-stroke victory over Adrian Piles of Tulsa.

In the college division, NSU’s Kaylee Peterson was 1-over and atop that division. Aitana Hernandez of NSU was third, at 7-over.

Hayes Gutierrez of Broken Arrow shot 2-over for a two-shot win in the boys division.

South Central PGA 

Muskogee Junior Classic (Players Tour)

Monday’s results

Muskogee Golf Club

HS boys (overall)

Hayes Gutierrez, Broken Arrow   37-36—73 +2  

Alex Bloxham, Broken Arrow   36-39—75 +4  

Jeremy Tandoy, Broken Arrow   40-35—75 +4  

Tyler Cornwell, Jenks          41-37—78 +7  

Daniel Littlefield, Stillwater     39-39—78 +7  

Kaden Armstrong, Broken Arrow   42-37—79 +8  

CJ Guthrie, Rogers, Ark.         38-41—79 +8  

Gage Tennyson, Yukon          40-40—80 +9  

Kolton Paul, Bella Vista, Ark.    40-40—80 +9  

Harden Jones, Piedmont       39-41—80 +9  

Jaxon Kinzer, Edmond         38-43—81 +10 

Cody Fifer, Tulsa              40-41—81 +10 

Jack Pfister, Edmond         40-41—81 +10 

Carter Lee Stewart, Muskogee 42-39—81 +10 

Cole Luber, Yukon          41-41—82 +11 

Ryder Clayborn, Tahlequah      45-40—85 +14 

Hunter Stanley, Broken Arrow   44-42—86 +15 

Brendan Rodriquez, Seminole       45-49—94 +23 

 WD  Baylor Bostick     Duncan                       

 WD  Brayden Davenport  Van Buren, AR                    

 WD  Jack Suess         Tulsa                        

 

 

College men:

Davis Woodliff, Tulsa  37-37—74 +3 

 

 

College women:

Kaylee Petersen, Enid        36-36—72 +1  

Josie Patterson, Chandler       37-36—73 +2  

Aitana Hernández, Muskogee       42-36—78 +7  

Bailey Blake, Oklahoma City  41-38—79 +8  

McKenzie McCoy, Okmulgee       44-37—81 +10 

Sara Armstrong, Guthrie        41-41—82 +11 

Mackena Tennyson, Yukon          39-44—83 +12 

 

 

HS girls (overall)

Layne Ailshie, Fort Gibson    39-39—78 +7   

Adrian Piles, Tulsa          44-35—79 +8   

Megan Kalapura, Tulsa          40-40—80 +9   

Mimi Hoang, Oklahoma City  43-40—83 +12  

Meghan Charles, Sand Springs   41-42—83 +12  

Cameron Hill, Bixby          44-41—85 +14  

Jenna Triplett, Edmond         48-37—85 +14  

Brianna Maddux, Claremore      44-43—87 +16  

Logan Allen, Perkins        47-42—89 +18  

Jazmyn Brandon, Choctaw        47-47—94 +23  

Grace Evans, Muskogee       69-56—125 +54 

