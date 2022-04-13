Fort Gibson’s Layne Ailshie shot a 77 and won medalist honors, while Wagoner’s girls took the team championship at the Verdigris Valley Conference tournament on Wednesday on the par-68 Pecan Valley at Mohawk Golf Course in Tulsa.
Ailshie, a sophomore, repeated as champion in her fifth individual win this season. Mechelle Vermillion was runner-up at 79 and led Wagoner to the 23-stroke win over second-place Hilldale. Fort Gibson was third at 382.
Wagoner had three in the top five individually — Rylie Spaulding was third at 80 and Brekka Watkins fifth with an 87. Hilldale’s Karlie Kirkhart led the Hornets with her fourth-place 85.
Hilldale’s Victoria Wiedel (90), Addy Asmus (71), Philly Hall of Wagoner (92), Adde Glass of Hilldale (95) and Katelyn Rigsby of Fort Gibson (96) rounded out the top 10, giving area golfers all those spots.
Hilldale’s Shaleigh Eldridge carded a 99 and Wagoner’s Katlyn Louviere a 100. Lauren Davis (104), Audrey Cooper (105) and Addy Bracken (108) rounded out the Fort Gibson team card.
Other team scores saw Verdigris at 458, Miami and Locust Grove, both with 474s, Oologah with a 487 and Vinita at 503.
Boys
Fueled by posting the low three scores of the day for the second consecutive year, Oologah repeated as team champ, shooting a 340. Josh Garrison shot a 79 on the par 72 Woodbine course at Mohawk to take medalist honors. He was second behind teammate Jacob Mader, who won last year.
Fort Gibson was second, 10 shots back at 350. Hilldale was third at 361 and Wagoner fourth at 368.
Miami (394), Locust Grove (459), Vinita (469) and Verdigris (473) rounded out the field.
Fort Gibson’s Cooper Crawley was fourth with an 83. Hilldale’s Carson Parker took fifth at 85. Back to Fort Gibson, Parker Lockhart was sixth (87), Jackson Glasby seventh (87), and a trio from Wagoner followed to round out the top 10, Zach Mays (88), Shea Hornbuckle (88) and Gage Merz (89).
Fort Gibson also had Rylie Ladd post a 93 and Aidan Frazier a 101. Hilldale’s other scores came from Ryder Clayborn (90), Cash Schiller (93), Avery Taylor (93) and Matthew McCormick (95). For Wagoner, Jaden Martin had a 103 and Clayton Soma a 105.
