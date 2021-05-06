Class 4A
After a year off due to COVID, Hilldale repeated as champions after beating Kingfisher in a playoff tied with 719s at Buffalo Rock Golf Course in Cushing on Thursday.
Hilldale shot 371 and Kingfisher made up an eight-shot deficit on Thursday.
Wagoner was third after a 357 put them at 725. Fort Gibson shot 404 and with an 806, finished sixth.
Maddi Kamas won medalist with a 67 and a 136 total, 20 shots ahead of runner-up Layne Ailshie of Fort Gibson, who carded a 79 to finish at 156. Catoosa’s Emily Vang’s 81 had her at 157.
Addysyn Asmus had a 90 and finished fourth at 172. Aubree Morton also shot 90 to finish at 174. Mechelle Vermillion of Wagoner knocked a stroke off her first-round 88 and finished sixth at 175.
Two other Wagoner golfer cracked the top 10. Rylie Spaulding shot an 85 for 177, matching Kelsy Douglass of Tuttle for seventh. Caitlyn Henson’s 88 gave her a 178, same as Carly Craig of Blanchard for ninth.
Also for Hilldale, Karlie Kirkhart had a 92 and 183, Adde Glass a 99 and 190.
Wagoner also had Katlyn Louviere with a 195 after a final-day 97.
Fort Gibson’s next-best score was Katelyn Rigsby with a 203. She finished with a 106.
Wagoner wound up as 4A academic champions.
Class 3A
Eufaula shot a second-day 417 and finished with an 839, ninth of 11 teams. Plainview shot 317 and won by 10 shots over Oklahoma Christian, who won medalist honors as Brooklyn Benn shot a 64, finishing at 132 and won by 10 strokes over Drew Faires of Mount St. Mary. Ryleigh Martin, with a pair of 89s, finished 17th. Gracie-Jane Lasiter shot a 108 and was next for Eufaula with a 205.
