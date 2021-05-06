Before heading to the course Thursday, Hilldale coach Oren Sikes talked to his Lady Hornets about the consequences should they let an eight-shot lead slip into a tie situation in the Class 4A championship.
“They really didn’t want any of that when I told them about it,” he said.
Sikes had a boys team that had to go through it one year, but for third place. This one had much more at stake as Hilldale shot 371 and Kingfisher caught them at 719 after 36 holes at the par-70 Buffalo Rock Golf Course in Cushing.
The Lady Hornets needed 38 to emerge with the championship that COVID-19 blocked last year’s team from achieving.
Karlie Kirkhart’s par putt on the second hole was the difference between her team and Kingfisher — the only par putt among bogeys on the hole by either team— and with it, the Hornets had their sixth championship in school history, all since 2006.
Kirkhart’s 7-iron shot off the orange tee box on the 115-yard No. 2 hit just off the left edge of the green, about 20 yards from the pin. The junior took her putter and rolled it up within eight inches of the cup. She sank it, and after Adde Glass had a three-inch tap-in, the celebration ensued.
“I just told myself I had to make par to help the team after what I did on the first hole,” Kirkhart said, referring to her 9 on a par-5. Her tee shot went left of the fairway into trees, and she bounced her next shot off one of those trees. Recovering there, she still had to battle and muffed a chip shot as well.
Kingfisher challenged Emerson Glass’s bogey claiming it was a double bogey, which required a ruling that went in Hilldale’s favor and pushed both teams to the second hole.
“It’s just sweet,” said Kirkhart, who has two sisters who’ve been part of state champions. Katie was medalist in 2015 and part of three team championships. Kenzie was part of the 2019 title team that won by 107 strokes. She graduated, but four seniors were returning who would have been heavily favored to win again in 2020.
Hilldale wouldn’t have reached the tiebreaker had it not been for all-stater Aubree Morton’s effort on 17. Her only birdie of the day came after she drove the green and putted from 30 feet to within six inches of the cup, which she made on the par-4.
“That was good because I got into some trouble on 18 and tripled,” she said. “It was so crazy. We got to 18 and the crowd that was there. This feels great.”
Wagoner was third after a 357 put them at 725. Fort Gibson shot 404 and with an 806, finished sixth.
Kingfisher’s Maddi Kamas won medalist with a 67 and a 136 total, 20 shots ahead of runner-up Layne Ailshie of Fort Gibson, who carded a 79 to finish at 156 in her freshman season. Catoosa’s Emily Vang’s 81 had her at 157.
Kamas, who was runner-up in 2019 and in 2020 won the Oklahoma Women's Golf Association Stroke Play Championship, had her only bogey on the second hole of sudden death, Sikes said.
For Hilldale, Addysyn Asmus had a 90 and finished fourth at 172. Morton also shot 90 to finish fifth at 174. Mechelle Vermillion of Wagoner knocked a stroke off her first-round 88 and finished sixth at 175.
Two other Wagoner golfer cracked the top 10. Rylie Spaulding shot an 85 for 177, matching Kelsy Douglass of Tuttle for seventh, and Caitlyn Henson’s 88 gave her a 178, same as Carly Craig of Blanchard for ninth.
Also for Hilldale, Kirkhart had a 92 and 183, Glass a 99 and 190.
Wagoner also had Katlyn Louviere with a 195 after a final-day 97.
Fort Gibson’s next-best score was Katelyn Rigsby with a 203. She finished with a 106.
Wagoner, which edged Hilldale by one shot at regionals, wound up as 4A academic champions.
In action involving other area schools:
Class 3A
Eufaula shot a second-day 417 and finished with an 839, ninth of 11 teams. Plainview shot 317 and won by 10 shots over Oklahoma Christian, who won medalist honors as Brooklyn Benn shot a 64, finishing at 132 and won by 10 strokes over Drew Faires of Mount St. Mary. Ryleigh Martin, with a pair of 89s, finished 17th. Gracie-Jane Lasiter shot a 108 and was next for Eufaula with a 205. The 3A tournament was held at Norman’s Westwood Park.
Class 2A
At Cimarron Golf Club in Guthrie, Turner shot 325 on the second day and finished at 654 to win the team title. At the other end, Oktaha carded a 464 and finished with a 911.
Jenni Roller of Regent Prep was medalist with a 133. Cambree McCoy shot a 108 and finished at 217, tops for Oktaha.
