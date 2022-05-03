Muskogee punched its ticket for the Class 6A state boys golf tournament on Tuesday, being one of the six qualifying teams from the East Regional played at Bailey Ranch in Owasso.
The Roughers were sixth at 326 in the field of 13, one shot ahead of both Union and Choctaw. Jenks won at 303. Broken Arrow (309), Stillwater (312), Owasso (320), Edmond Santa Fe (321) were between the Trojans and Roughers.
It’s the first team from MHS to qualify since 2014.The previous state trip was 1998, coach Brad Huddleston’s junior year.
“We started off shaky but were playing well mid-round,” Huddleston said. “This team had three that hadn’t been in this situation and they handled it well.”
Defending state champ Ben Stoller of Owasso was medalist at 69. Mesa Falleur led Muskogee, one of nine in the field to score a 77, all 10th overall. Logan Ridley shot 80, Ty Glover 81, Gabe Kindrick 88 and Krew Thomson 93.
Falleur and Ridley played as individuals last year. Falleur took fourth.
“Mesa’s scores havent’ been where they were but the contribution he’s made I’ve been most proud of is his leadership around these younger guys. All day his focus was on team -—‚ what are the other guys doing, what do we need. That made me as a coach very proud.”
The tournament was postponed from Monday’s scheduled start and reduced to 18 holes instead of the normal 36 holes.
“It was tough. The course was very wet, very sloppy and it was cold this morning,” Huddleston said. “The wind was opposite direction from practice rounds and the previous rounds we’ve played there. And that took some adjusting which explained the slow start. But the middle part of the rounds we got going.
“We kind of knew what Union was doing, but Choctaw was on the opposite side of the course and I had no idea what they had. They weren’t at the preview tournament we go to out west and we hadn’t seen them anywhere else.”
State will be at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman starting Monday.
