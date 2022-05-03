Muskogee punched its ticket for the Class 6A state boys golf tournament on Tuesday, being one of the six qualifying teams from the East Regional played at Bailey Ranch in Owasso.
The Roughers were sixth at 326 in the field of 13, one shot ahead of both Union and Choctaw. Jenks won at 303. Broken Arrow (309), Stillwater (312), Owasso (320), Edmond Santa Fe (321) were between the Trojans and Roughers.
It's the first team from MHS to qualify since 2014.
Ben Stoller of Owasso was medalist at 69. Mesa Falleur led Muskogee, one of nine in the field to score a 77, all 10th overall. Logan Ridley shot 80, Ty Glover 81, Gabe Kindrick 88 and Krew Thomson 93.
The tournament was postponed from Monday’s scheduled start and reduced to 18 holes instead of the normal 36 holes.
State will be at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club in Norman starting Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.