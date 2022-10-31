PREP HOOPS TONIGHT

Others don’t start until the end of November but Braggs hosts Kinta on Tuesday. A capsule look at Braggs:

Boys:  Last year: 12-8. Coach: Scott Belcher, 1st year

Returning starters: Jaylen Melton, 5 -10, G, So.; Taytel Chapa, 5-10, G, Sr.; Austin Rowan, 6-1, G, Sr.; Conner Miller-Dause, 6-1, F, Jr.; Blaise McMahon, 6-4, F, Jr.  Look also for: Chance Meadows, 5-11, F, Sr.; Joseph Miles, 5-9, G, Jr.; Treveon Ashley, 5-10, G, So.; Mengla Xiong, 5-10, G, So.; Daryl Winter, 5-10, G, Fr.; Hazen Edwards, 5-11, G, Fr.; Lakota Martin, 5-7, G, Fr.

Melton and Chapa were the clear leaders off last year’s team, but a deep mix of contributors is expected off a team that lost one piece off last year’s team. Scott Belcher adds the boys program to his girls coaching duties.

Girls: 10-9 last year.  Coach: Belcher, 3rd year.  

Returning starters: Madison Dishman, 5-5, F, Sr.; Zoey Hall, 5-7, G, Jr; Katelyn Chandler, 5-7, G, So. Look also for: Kayee Ashley, 5-7, G, Fr.; Denise Adams, 5-2, G, Fr.

Only five players are on the current roster.  Dishman and Hall were significant contributors last season as starters, but injuries and fatigue are huge concerns.

