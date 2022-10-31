PREP HOOPS TONIGHT
Others don’t start until the end of November but Braggs hosts Kinta on Tuesday. A capsule look at Braggs:
Boys: Last year: 12-8. Coach: Scott Belcher, 1st year
Returning starters: Jaylen Melton, 5 -10, G, So.; Taytel Chapa, 5-10, G, Sr.; Austin Rowan, 6-1, G, Sr.; Conner Miller-Dause, 6-1, F, Jr.; Blaise McMahon, 6-4, F, Jr. Look also for: Chance Meadows, 5-11, F, Sr.; Joseph Miles, 5-9, G, Jr.; Treveon Ashley, 5-10, G, So.; Mengla Xiong, 5-10, G, So.; Daryl Winter, 5-10, G, Fr.; Hazen Edwards, 5-11, G, Fr.; Lakota Martin, 5-7, G, Fr.
Melton and Chapa were the clear leaders off last year’s team, but a deep mix of contributors is expected off a team that lost one piece off last year’s team. Scott Belcher adds the boys program to his girls coaching duties.
Girls: 10-9 last year. Coach: Belcher, 3rd year.
Returning starters: Madison Dishman, 5-5, F, Sr.; Zoey Hall, 5-7, G, Jr; Katelyn Chandler, 5-7, G, So. Look also for: Kayee Ashley, 5-7, G, Fr.; Denise Adams, 5-2, G, Fr.
Only five players are on the current roster. Dishman and Hall were significant contributors last season as starters, but injuries and fatigue are huge concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.