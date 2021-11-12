HOLLAND HALL 62, CHECOTAH 0 — It was deja vu for the Wildcats who were once again upended by the Dutch in the first round in the Class 3A playoffs. It was 59-0 at the half.
A year ago, the Dutch won 52-0 en route to a 3A championship.
This time, Dontierre Fisher, the Wildcats’ heralded running back, did not play in what would have been his final game due to an injury on Tuesday. He suffered a severe sprain rolling his ankle during practice.
“It’s been a tough year of breaks for us and that was about the icing on the cake,” said Wildcats coach Zac Ross. “We’re down 10-0 after a quarter and at that point were competing well.”
Checotah had seven turnovers and finishes the year 3-8.
MOUNDS 62, PORTER 21 — The Pirates under first-year head coach Denton Long finished 4-7 after the loss to the A-7 champions. Camden Price ran for a score and caught a pass for another and Nathan Johnson rushed for a score.
They trailed 41-14 at the half. Mounds struck for two touchdowns in the final couple minutes of the half on a blocked punt and a long run with :01 on the clock.
“We exceeded expectations for a team with six seniors which was picked sixth in our district,” said Long. “I think we’ve got a little bit of a winning feeling to build on for next year.
Price is a sophomore and Johnson is a junior.
MIDWAY 64, BLUE JACKET 30 — Geral Washington threw five touchdown passes and intercepted a pass on defense as the Chargers (8-3) rolled to a first-round win in Class C.
Three of his receptions were to freshman Tristen Wolfe.
“We had some guys go down and I turned to him and told him ‘alright, it’s yours, get in there,’” Midway coach Steve Corn said. “He’d catch ‘em and break ‘em. He had a good night.”
Midway will travel way west to Tyrone in a rematch of last year’s 78-68 Tyrone win at Midway. Tyrone launched to a state title from that quarterfinal win.
“It’s one we’re looking forward to,” Corn said of the upcoming six-hour trip to the panhandle. “We’re chartering a bus and head that way. We’re going to live off the high life.”
