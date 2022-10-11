FASTPITCH

Class 4A state softball tournament

at USA Hall of Fame Complex

Thursday’s Games

Field 3

G1: Lone Grove vs. Skiatook. 11 a.m.

G2: Hilldale vs. Perkins-Tryon, 1:30 p.m.

G3: Bristow vs.Miami, 4 p.m.

G4: Tecumseh vs. Cache, 6:30 p.,m.

Friday’s Games

Field 3

G5: Winners 1 and 2, 11 a.m.

G6: Winners 3 and 4, 1:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium (Energy Field)

Friday winners, noon

 

 

VOLLEYBALL

6A regional

Tuesday at Broken Arrow 

Muskogee avs.  BA, 4:30 p.m. Putnam City vs. Stillwater 6 p.m.

Winners 7:30

 

 

 

Class 3A state tournament

at Sapulpa HS

Thursday

G1: Metro Christian vs. Summit Christian, 9:30 a.m.

G2: Crossings Christian vs.Okay, 11:15 a.m.

G3: Holland Hall vs. Amber-Pocasset, 1 p.m.

G4: Rejoice Christian vs. Corn Bible Academy, 2:45 p.m.

Friday

Winners 1 and 3, 9:30 a.m.

Winners 2 and 4, 11:30 a.m.

Championship

Saturday, 11 a.m.

