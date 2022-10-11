FASTPITCH
Class 4A state softball tournament
at USA Hall of Fame Complex
Thursday’s Games
Field 3
G1: Lone Grove vs. Skiatook. 11 a.m.
G2: Hilldale vs. Perkins-Tryon, 1:30 p.m.
G3: Bristow vs.Miami, 4 p.m.
G4: Tecumseh vs. Cache, 6:30 p.,m.
Friday’s Games
Field 3
G5: Winners 1 and 2, 11 a.m.
G6: Winners 3 and 4, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
at ASA Hall of Fame Stadium (Energy Field)
Friday winners, noon
VOLLEYBALL
6A regional
Tuesday at Broken Arrow
Muskogee avs. BA, 4:30 p.m. Putnam City vs. Stillwater 6 p.m.
Winners 7:30
Class 3A state tournament
at Sapulpa HS
Thursday
G1: Metro Christian vs. Summit Christian, 9:30 a.m.
G2: Crossings Christian vs.Okay, 11:15 a.m.
G3: Holland Hall vs. Amber-Pocasset, 1 p.m.
G4: Rejoice Christian vs. Corn Bible Academy, 2:45 p.m.
Friday
Winners 1 and 3, 9:30 a.m.
Winners 2 and 4, 11:30 a.m.
Championship
Saturday, 11 a.m.
