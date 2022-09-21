Thursday
Webbers Falls at Cave Springs
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Webbers Falls 3-1, Cave Springs 1-2.
Last week: Webbers Falls 46, Oaks 16; Quinton 48, Cave Springs 0.
Last meeting: Webbers Falls 52, Cave Springs 14 (2021).
Series record: Webbers Falls leads, 6-1.
Webbers Falls has won the last four meetings. The Warriors are averaging over 59 points in their last three games after being held to just six in their season opener.
Friday
6AII No. 5 Muskogee at Sand Springs
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Muskogeeathletics.org.
Radio: KTFX 101.7FM
Records: Muskogee 3-0, Sand Springs 2-1.
Last week: Muskogee did not play; Sand Springs 48, Ponca City 25.
Last meeting: Sand Springs 48, Muskogee 34 (2021).
Series record: Muskogee leads, 23-8.
Muskogee is ranked for the first time since week one of 2020. Sand Springs has won the last two meetings. Muskogee is 3-0 for the first time since 2019.
Stilwell at 4A No. 9 Hilldale
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Webcast: Hilldale Buzz on Youtube
Records: Stilwell 2-1, Hilldale 2-1.
Last week: Stigler 54, Stilwell 14; Claremore 27, Hilldale 10.
Last meeting: Hilldale 48, Stilwell 8 (2021).
Series record: Hilldale leads, 12-4.
Hilldale has won the last 12 meetings. Stilwell’s last win came in 1989 (40-17). Last week’s 10 points were the fewest for a Hornet team since the final game of the 2019 season.
Fort Gibson at 4A No. 4 Poteau
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Fortgibsontigers.tv
Records: Fort Gibson 0-3, Poteau 2-1.
Last week: Glenpool 48, Fort Gibson 20; Poteau 30, Chandler 21.
Last meeting: Poteau 49, Fort Gibson 21 (2021).
Series record: Poteau leads, 21-8.
Poteau has won the last four meetings. Fort Gibson has lost its last seven games against ranked opponents. The 47 points scored through its first three games are the fewest for a Tiger team since 2016.
4A No. 5 Wagoner at Skiatook
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: wagonertv.com
Records: Wagoner 1-2, Skiatook 1-2.
Last week: Grove 28, Wagoner 20; Skiatook did not play.
Last meeting: Wagoner 34, Skiatook 14 (2021).
Series record: Skiatook leads, 6-4.
Wagoner has won the last three meetings. Wagoner is 1-2 for the first time since 2014.
Checotah at Muldrow
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Checotah 2-2, Muldrow 4-0.
Last week: Eufaula 45, Checotah 7; Muldrow 34, Spiro 7.
Last meeting: Muldrow 33, Checotah 17 (2007).
Series record: Checotah leads, 17-14.
Muldrow has won the last three meetings. Fifth straight road game for the Wildcats.
2A No. 5 Vian at Warner
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Vian 1-2, Warner 3-0.
Last week: Vian did not play; Warner 33, Chouteau 14.
Last meeting: Vian 68, Warner 0 (2005).
Series record: Vian leads, 11-8.
Warner has lost 23 straight games against ranked opponents. The Eagles last win against a ranked opponent came in 2000 against No. 1 Cascia Hall (40-33). That’s also the last year an Eagle team defeated Vian (49-16). The Wolverines have won the last five.
2A No. 4 Eufaula at Spiro
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: Eufaula Ironhead Athletics on Facebook
Records: Eufaula 2-1, Spiro 2-1.
Last week: Eufaula 45, Checotah 7; Muldrow 34, Spiro 7.
Last meeting: Eufaula 27, Spiro 0 (2018).
Series record: Spiro leads, 32-13.
Eufaula has won the last five meetings. Eufaula has won nine straight district openers.
Haskell at Sallisaw Central
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Haskell 1-2, Central 2-1.
Last week: Morris 30, Haskell 0; Central 30, Roland 21.
First meeting.
Haskell enters district play in Class A for the first time since 2009.
Panama at Porter
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Records: Panama 1-2, Porter 2-1.
Last week: Panama 41, Wilburton 20; Porter 41, Wyandotte 0.
Last meeting: Panama 51, Porter 6 (2001).
Series record: Panama leads, 6-0.
Porter has shut out back to back opponents for the first time since 2009.
Gans at Porum
Kickoff: 7 p.m.
Webcast: NFHS Network
Records: Gans 0-4, Porum 1-2.
Last week: Midway 56, Gans 8; Keota 52, Porum 0.
Last meeting: Gans 30, Porum 22 (2021).
Series record: Gans leads, 9-4.
Gans is giving up nearly 57 points per game.
Idle, Gore and Midway
Compiled by Tommy Cobb
