6A-II-2

Putnam West at Muskogee

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Radio: KTFX 101.7 FM

Web: Muskogeeathletics.com/broadcasts

Records: Putnam West 0-3, Muskogee 0-3.

Last week: Putnam North 47, Putnam West 0; Coweta 42, Muskogee 21.

Last meeting: Muskogee 62, Putnam West 15 (2019).

Series record: Muskogee leads, 4-0.

Notes: A decision will come at noon Friday about the status of this game. Putnam City Schools restrict teams from traveling to counties where the COVID count puts it in an Orange 2 Level or higher. Muskogee’s four wins have come by an average score of 47-12. Muskogee is 0-3 for the first time since 2015. The last 0-4 start for a Rougher team was 2013.

 

4A-4

No. 9 Hilldale at No. 4 Poteau

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Web: Facebook via Hilldale Quarterback Club

Records: Hilldale 3-0, Poteau 1-2.

Last week: Hilldale 27, Atoka 7; Poteau did not play.

Last meeting: Poteau 48, Hilldale 0 (2019).

Series record: Poteau leads, 9-7.

Notes: Poteau has won the last two meetings. After losing to Kelley (28-7) and Shiloh Christian (34-28) to start the season, Poteau won its first game two weeks ago against Alma, Ark. (47-10).

 

Muldrow at Fort Gibson

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Web: www.fortgibsontigers.tv

Records: Muldrow 0-2, Fort Gibson 3-0.

Last week: Spiro 27, Muldrow 0; Fort Gibson 20, Glenpool 3.

Last meeting: Fort Gibson 57, Muldrow 6 (2019).

Series record: Fort Gibson leads, 17-16.

Notes: Fort Gibson has won the last seven meetings. Tigers are 3-0 for the first time since 2014.

 

4A-3

No. 1 Wagoner at Cleveland

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Wagoner 3-0, Cleveland 3-0.

Last week: Wagoner 52, Sperry 0; Cleveland 42, Classen 24.

Last meeting: Wagoner 40, Cleveland 13 (2019).

Series record: Wagoner leads, 7-2.

Notes: Wagoner has won the last seven meetings. Last week’s 52-point win was the biggest regular-season non-district win for a Bulldog teams since a 58-6 win over Roland in 1987.

  

3A-3

Webster at Checotah

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Webster 0-1, Checotah 1-2.

Last week: Morris 59, Webster 19; Eufaula 19, Checotah 12.

Last meeting: Checotah 63, Webster 6 (2019).

Series record: Checotah leads, 2-0.

Notes: Checotah has won both meetings by a combined score 126-6. Checotah has lost back to back games for the first time since 2017.

 

2A-6

Hartshorne at Eufaula

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Hartshorne 0-3, Eufaula 1-2.

Last week: McLoud 34, Hartshorne 33; Eufaula 19, Checotah 12.

Last meeting: Eufaula 40, Hartshorne 6 (2019).

Series record: Eufaula leads, 32-27-2.

Notes: Eufaula has won the last four meetings and ten of the last 11.

 

2A-7

Kiefer at Haskell

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Kiefer 1-2, Haskell 0-1.

Last week: Kiefer 19, Keys 14; Haskell did not play.

Last meeting: Kiefer 46, Haskell 20 (2019).

Series record: Haskell leads, 5-3.

Notes: Kiefer has won the last two meetings. Haskell has not played since a 38-0 loss to Sequoyah-Claremore in week one.

 

A-8

No. 6 Gore at Warner

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Web: bravadowireless.com/broadcasts

Records: Gore 1-0, Warner 2-1.

Last week: Gore 34, Panama 12; Warner 26, Chouteau 7.

Last meeting: Gore 21, Warner 6 (2019).

Series record: Gore leads, 23-19.

Notes: Gore has won the last three meetings, Warner won the previous three. Warner’s 2-1 start is its best since starting the 2012 season 3-0.

 

C-4

Bowlegs at Midway

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Bowlegs 2-1, Midway 3-0.

Last week: Bowlegs 62, Life Christian 6; Midway 62, Gans 12.

Last meeting: Midway 54, Bowlegs 0 (2019).

Series record: Midway leads, 8-1.

Notes: Midway has won the last eight meetings by an average score of 55-4. The last two have been by shutout.

 

Class B (non-district)

Arkoma at Porum

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Records: Arkoma 2-1, Porum 1-2.

Last week: Arkoma 32, Quinton 24; Hollis 52, Porum 0.

Last meeting: Arkoma 40, Porum 8 (2019).

Series record: Arkoma leads, 14-5.

Notes: Arkoma has won three of the last four meetings.

 

Webbers Falls at Cave Springs

Kickoff: 7 p.m.

Records: Webbers Falls 3-0, Cave Springs 0-3.

Last week: Webbers Falls 44, Oaks 14; Cave Springs did not play.

Last meeting: Webbers Falls 28, Cave Springs 12 (2015).

Series record: Webbers Falls leads, 3-1.

Notes: Webbers Falls is 3-0 for the first time since 2012, also its last 4-0 start.

 

Cancelled due to COVID

Porter at Talihina

 

­—Tommy Cobb

