Hilldale had the same hit production Friday against Grove that it did in managing a 5-4 win over the Ridgerunners to open the Class 4A regional at Poteau on Thursday.
Neither amount was overwhelming, and the second time around it wasn’t as productive either as the Hornets were shut out, 4-0, and saw their season come to an end.
Caden Thompson had two hits in three trips. One of those came in the top of the fifth, the only time in the contest Hilldale had more than one baserunner. Aiden Jenkins reached behind him on a dropped third strike and got to second on Joey Myers’ sacrifice bunt, but Thompson was out attempting to steal home.
Fletcher worked six innings, scattering eight hits, struck out nine and walked three. All four of his runs were earned.
Hilldale finishes at 25-9. The Hornets were trying to get another shot at Poteau, which beat the Hornets 12-4 to gain the championship round.
In other action:
4A: Wagoner ousted
Darius McNack's two-run single gave Wagoner a 2-0 lead but the Bulldogs would get nothing else and ended their season in the first game of the regional championship round, 12-2 to Berryhill.
McNack's hit pushed across Bristo Love, who led off with a double, and Trey Wood, who later singled. That wound up as half of Wagoner's four hits off Berryhill's Kolby Johnson, who struck out nine.
A two-out error still up 2-1 opened the floodgates for Berryhill, which plated six unearned runs, all unearned against Love.
Wagoner finished 17-16.
The Bulldogs earlier in the day beat Oologah 12-10 as they rallied from a 10-5 deficit with five runs in the sixth and two in the seventh. Love’s three-run double tied it. He was 3-for-6 with five RBIs.
Gabe Rodriguez’s sac fly scored Chase Nanni with the go-ahead run in the seventh. Brayden Skeen drew a bases-loaded walk.
Skeen, McNack and Colton Hill all had two hits. Wagoner had 11 hits in all and made a winner out of Love, the third pitcher of the day. He threw 2 1/3 innings, giving up two hits.
The Bulldogs were set to face Berryhill, needing to win to force an extra game on Saturday to decide the state berth.
3A: Sperry 13, Eufaula 8
The Ironheads’ season ended at 16-12 after falling into an 8-1 hole.
Matt Clover was 3-for-5 and Josiah Ostrowski, Luke Adcock and Tyler Lee each had two hits. Eufaula had 11.
2A: Quapaw 11, Haskell 8
Haskell, finishing at 15-10, took quick charge with five runs in the top of the first, but surrendered the same in the first and again in the third.
Peter Turner and Marcus Clark were both 2-for4 and Lucas King 2-for-3. Turner drove in two of the five runs in the Haymaker first inning.
Fernando Gonzales threw two innings. Four of his seven runs were unearned. Lane Mann got one out but walked five and allowed a hit, and Lucas King worked the final 3 2/3 innings, giving up two hits.
It was Haymakers coach Frank Marsaln’s final game at the helm before retirement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.