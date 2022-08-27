Football
GORE 60, WILBURTON 0 — Gunner Dozier led a dominant performance by the Pirates, with six carries for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Noah Cooper had two carries for 64 yards and a score but completed 5-of-6 passes for 98 yards and a TD. Journey Shells has two receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
REGENT PREP 53, WEBBERS FALLS 6 — Maddux Shelby’s 24-yard touchdown pass to Trysten Wilbourn for 24 yards avoided a shutout for the Warriors in the season opener for both teams.
Fastpitch
OKTAHA 12, EUFAULA 1— The Lady Tigers (17-3) dominated with 15 hits helped along by eight Eufaula errors. Hannah Focht was 3-for-4, Ava Scott 3-for-5 and Kirsten Berry along with Peyton Bryan going 2-for-5. Berry drove in a team-best four runs. Two of Scott’s hits were two-baggers. The Lady Tigers again used multiple pitchers. Mileigh Needham went three innings allowing two hits and Madison Capps and MacKenzie Eaves both went two innings, Eaves allowing one hit and Eaves two. For Eufaula, four hits came from Avery Williams and Kate Pippenger. Both had two. Eufaula fell to 10-5.
PORUM 5, OILTON 4 — Cierra Mann reached on an outfield error, scoring Courtney Pease with the go-ahead run in the fifth for the Lady Panthers (12-5) in the Depew Tournament. Lela Johnson had two hits for Porum. Mesa Coulston and Jaelyn Smith combined on a four-hitter.
STERLING 10, PORTER 2 — The Lady Pirates gave up nine runs in the first two innings in being run-ruled at the Depew Tournament. Mikiah Looper and Rylie Rush drove in the runs for Porter (3-14), both in the fourth inning.
Volleyball
OKAY DROPS TWO — The Class 3A no. 4 Lady Mustangs dropped two matches at the REjoice Christian tournament on Friday. Okay (4-5) fell to No. 9 Chisholm 25-23, 25-17 and to Metro Christian 25-18 and 25-13. No onther information provided.
Upcoming Schedule
FASTPITCH
Saturday
Porum vs. Calvin at Depew Tournament, 10 a.m.
Porter at Depew Tournament
Monday
Stigler at Muskogee, 5 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Stilwell, 5 p.m.
Westville at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Checotah at Broken Bow, 5 p.m.
Oktaha at Pocola, 4:30 p.m.
Preston at Porter, 4:30 p.m.
Roland at Gore, 4:30 p.m.
Haskell at Beggs, 5:30 p.m.
Wagoner at Verdigris, 5 p.m.
Morris at Eufaula, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Saturday
Okay at Rejoice Christian Tournament
Monday
Muskogee at Locust Grove, 6:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Saturday
Oktaha vs. Navajo and Dale at UCO, Edmond
