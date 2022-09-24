Fastpitch
CLASS A DISTRICTS
QUAPAW 12, PORUM 4 — The Panthers lost the rubber game of the series, seeing their season at 24-7.
TAHLEQUAH FESTIVAL — The Roughers beat Sequoyah 6-5 and Tulsa Union 6-2 on Friday. Against Sequoyah, Kye Carter was 2-for-3 with one run scored while Jaliyah Simmons was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two batted in. Versus Union, Feather Johnson and Peyton Jackson led the way for Muskogee (13-22), each going 2-for-3 with Johnson scoring twice while Jackson scored one but drove in two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.