Baseball
HILLDALE 14, MULDROW 6 — The Hornets (6-1) showed resiliency after suffering a lopsided first loss of the season to a top-level Collinsville team, putting five runs on the board in the first and at least one run in every inning.
Six Muldrow errors and nine walks helped.
Four Hornets – Alex Rowland, Colby Thompson, Caynen David and Evan Smith — all had two hits. Smith drove in three runs to lead in that category and threw 3 2/3 innings of relief of one-hit ball, striking out five and walking just one.
KELLYVILLE 19, PORTER 3 — The Pirates (4-3) led 3-0 before giving up nine runs in the third and 10 in the fourth — yet outhit the Ponies 7-6. Five errors and 12 walks were major culprits in the collapse. Mason Plunk was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, one a double for the 3-0 lead in the second. Cole Phillips and Kaleb Brewer singled home one each in the first.
Soccer
WAGONER TOURNAMENT:
WAGONER 3, MCALESTER 2 (G) — Abby Riggs scored the decisive goal in the sixth round of the shootout to win the championship. Wagoner (4-2) got regulation goals from Julian Strange and Harley Louviere.
PORTER 3, BRISTOW 0 (G)— Natalie Perry-Hunter, Honey Jenkins and Lauren Lindell each had goals.
PORTER 2, CLAREMORE SEQUOYAH 0 (G)— Kelcee Martin registered her second shutout of the day and third overall as Perry-Hunter had both goals. Porter is 5-1 on the year.
POTEAU 4, WAGONER 1 (B) — The Bulldogs are 2-3 on the year. Ethan Muehlenweg scored the only goal.
—Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.