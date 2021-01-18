Boys basketball
HULBERT 71, OKAY 47 — Aaron Perkins had 19 points, sinking five 3s, in the loss for the Mustangs (3-5). Duckee Swimmer had 11 points.
Girls basketball
HULBERT 60, OKAY 12 — Lilly Chambers had 17 for Hulbert, which led 33-7 at the half. Okay had three field goals and was led by Janie Hurd with 7.
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
Redemption Life at Muskogee (boys), ccd.
Muskogee at Broken Arrow (girls), ccd.
Harding Prep at Fort Gibson, 6:30/8 p.m.
Webbers Falls at Graham, 6:30/8 p.m.
Gore at Porter, 6:30/8 p.m.
Warner at Stigler, 6:30/8 p.m.
Vian at Haskell, 6:30/8 p.m.
WRESTLING
Okmulgee, Wilburton at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Note: Most venues have attendance restrictions due to COVID-19, including the prior receipt of ticket vouchers from players to gain admission and are subject to change per game. Fans should contact the school for those details.
