Boys
WEBBERS FALLS 61, HENRYETTA WILSON 31 — Daylen Jarrard had 16 points, Ashton Davis 13, Stryker Chappell 11 and Skelly Taylor 10 for the Warriors, leveling their record at 1-1. Webbers will face Riverfield at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the semifinals.
PORTER 62, PANAMA JV 34 — Kejuan Reynolds poured in 30 points for the Pirates (2-0), while Mason Plunk had four 3s and finished with 15 points. Porter will play Hulbert or Oaks at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Girls
PORTER 59, PANAMA JV 16 — Porter (2-0) got 15 points from Aareyona Moore and 14 from Brittany Welch for the runaway win. Porter plays Panama or Hulbert at 4 p.m. Thursday.
WEBBERS FALLS 72, MIDWAY JV 31 — Webbers (2-0) led 25-7 after one and never looked back behind three in double figures — Ashtyn Garner and Morgan Carter with 14 each and Samantha Shanks with 10. Carter had four 3s. Webbers plays in the semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Thursday against Dewar or Riverfield.
SCHEDULE
Tuesday:
6:30/8 unless noted
Broken Arrow at Muskogee
Muldrow at Checotah
Preston at Eufaula
Okay at Gore
Inola Tournament: Fort Gibson girls vs. Victory Christian, 4 p.m.; Fort Gibson boys vs. Siloam Springs, 5:30 p.m.
Porum Armstrong Bank Tournament: Porum girls vs. Cave Springs, 7 p.m.; Porter boys vs. Canadian, 8:30 p.m.
