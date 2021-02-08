Boys basketball
FORT GIBSON 83, MCALESTER 49 — The Tigers, who hadn’t played since the end of January due to COVID-19 protocol, quietly built a 14-point lead through three quarters, 56-42, then exploded in the fourth with 27 points to go to 9-7 on the season.
Jaxon Blunt, Max Wicks and Hunter Branch combined for 21 of those points. Grant Edwards, who led all scorers with 20 points, had four in the final frame. Ethan Briggs had 17, Wicks 15, Blunt 12 and Branch 11.
The Tigers go to Wagoner on Tuesday.
OKAY 51, GANS 43 — Aaron Perkins had nine points in a third quarter that saw the Mustangs emerge from a 20-18 halftime deficit to lead 38-30 going to the fourth. Austin Russell had 13 points and Duckie Swimmer had 12 for Okay (7-10).
PORTER vs. MIDWAY — Cancelled.
Girls basketball
FORT GIBSON 55, MCALESTER 34 — It was Lexie Foutch early and Jordan Gann late for the 4A No. 5 Lady Tigers (15-2), who have been off since the end of January due to COVID-19. Foutch had eight first-half points and finished with 10, same as Gann, who had eight in the second half, four baskets in the third. Fort Gibson led 26-12 at the half.
In all, seven 3s were registered by the Lady Tigers. Jenna Whiteley had three, all in the second half, and was next in scoring with 9, sharing that spot with Gracy Shieldnight. Feather TwoShields and Kynzi London each finished with 6 and Kenzie Snell 5.
GANS 63, OKAY 15 — Jayden Brunson’s 6 points was tops for the Lady Mustangs (0-10).
PORTER vs. MIDWAY — Cancelled.
Wrestling
GIRLS EAST REGIONALS — At Broken Arrow, two area wrestlers won titles Monday, including defending state champion Alexis Miller (17-6) of Wagoner. Miller, a senior, won at 107 pounds, pinning Avery Richey of Vian in 2:40. Freshman Peighton Mullins (22-2) of Fort Gibson won the 147-pound title beating Emma Thompson of Bixby on points, 7-2.
Wagoner junior Brynlee Goodvoice (11-2) wound up third at 185. Warner sophomore Tori French (3-2) was third at 215.
— Staff
