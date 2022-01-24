PORTER 76, HASKELL 43 (B)— Porter (14-3) built a 30-point lead in three quarters, 57-27, and won easily. Kejuan Reynolds led Porter (14-3) and all scorers with 29 points. Adrian Vega had 16. DeShawn Clark had 12 points for Haskell (3-12).
PORTER 51, HASKELL 34 (G) — Brittany Welch had 14 and Raylee Allison 12 as the Lady Pirates (13-4), fresh off a Mounds tournament title, cruised by the Haymakers. Porter led 17-2 after one. Saylor Brown, who was scoreless in the first quarter, had a game-high 19 points for Haskell (4-9) in the loss.
OKAY 65, HULBERT 48 (B) — The Mustangs’ Bryson Parnell led all scorers with 20 points. Ashton Walters had 13 points. Okay is 13-6.
OKAY 38, HULBERT 36 (G) — Alex Collins had 14 points and Hallee Roberts 11 for Okay (8-11) in the win.
Tuesday's schedule (6:30 and 8 unless noted)
Muskogee at Jenks
Eufaula at Kiefer
Hilldale at Fort Gibson
Locust Grove at Wagoner
Webbers Falls at Porum
Porter at Hulbert, 6/7:30 p.m.
McCurtain at Okay, 6/7:30 p.m.
Warner at Crowder
Poteau at Checotah
Red Oak at Oktaha
Cameron at Braggs
Gans at Gore
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.