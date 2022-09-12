Fastpitch
FORT GIBSON 16, WESTVILLE 2 — The Lady Tigers (12-10, 3-4) put on the hits Monday with 19 in all. Erica Hornback (3-for-4) and Kristjan Cantrell (3-for-5) led the way with Cantrell posting three RBIs. Paige Cooper and Miley Wafford (2-for-3), Payton Russell and Emma Spears (2-for-4) and Kaiah Austin (2-for-5) rounded out the multi-hit performances. Westville fell to 1-15 and 0-8.
HASKELL 9, GLENPOOL 1 — Coming off a Mounds Tournament championship (see online), Lynzi Kelley was 3-for-4 and drove in four runs while Saylor Brown was 3-for-3, and the Lady Haymakers (23-4, 9-0 3A-7) remained atop 3A-7 with their ninth consecutive win. Haskell busted out of a 1-1 tie with four runs in both the fourth and fifth innings. RayLin Morgan allowed three hits over five innings, striking out five.
CHECOTAH 4, OKEMAH 1 — Natalie Knight was 3-for-3 and K Anderson was 2-for-3 with two RBIs for the Ladycats (5-14).
RED OAK 5, OKTAHA 3 — Red Oak answered a two-run Oktaha fourth to get within one with two in the bottom of the fourth and won Monday. Hannah Focht and Peyton Bryan both turned in two-hit games for the Lady Tigers (21-5), who had six hits. Mackenzie Evans went six innings, allowing eight hits and took the loss.
EUFAULA 15, BEGGS 0 — A 12-run Ironhead first had this one over in 2 1/2 innings. Eufaula (19-7, 8-1 3A-7) had 10 hits with every starter with at least one but Gabrielle Noriega was the only multi-hit batter with her 2-for-2 game. Kadie Tidwell drove in three runs, two on a double. Beggs is 1-25, 0-8.
STILWELL 11, WAGONER 1 — Wagoner (3-9, 1-5 4A-6) had just one hit less (seven) than Stilwell, but fell short. Jorden Neal and Tylen Edwards had two hits each. Stilwell is 15-3 and 6-2.
PORTER 7, GORE 5 — Chelsey Jackson was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Courtney Dickey drove in three runs going 1-for-4, Addie Criner was 3-for-4 and Addie Criner 3-for-4. Kelsi Kilgore and Raylee Allison were both 2-for-4, both of Kilgore’s being doubles. Criner struck out 10 over seven innings, allowing five hits, for the win. Porter is 5-18 and 2-5 in 2A-7 while Gore fell to 10-12 and 2-8.
PORUM 14, SMITHVILLE 3 — Cameren Terrell had a three-run inside-the-park home run in a 1-for-3 game and Camryn Mann tripled twice and drove in two runs as Porum notched its 11th consecutive win and 20th win of the year against five setbacks.
Baseball
OKAY 8, INDIANOLA 4 — The Mustangs (8-1) scored five in the top of the first and went on to the win. Diezel Davis, Chance Burk and Chase Clark all had 2-for-3 games. Burk struck out five over three no-hit innings and Clark fanned four allowing one hit.
—Staff
