Fastpitch
BROKEN ARROW 10, MUSKOGEE 2 — Kambri Johnson and Katlyn Clark had two hits, Clark driving in both runs, but the Roughers (4-19, who snapped a nine-game losing streak by beating Tahlequah over the weekend 5-3 in tournament play, came up short. The Roughers conclude regular season play against Claremore on Thursday.
3A BI-DISTRICTS
Haskell 22-17, Salina 0-1 — Caleigh Collins was 3-for-3 with three RBIs and Saylor Brown 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Makayla Collins had a team-high four RBIs as Haskell had 21 hits in the opener in the 2 1/2 inning rout. In game two, Elise Bowman’s five RBIs included a grand slam, Chassi Dowdy was 3-for-4, and the Haymakers (15-3) swept their way into Class 2A regionals.
Eufaula vs. Holdenville/Calvin — No scores.
2A BI-DISTRICTS
Pawnee 14-21, Warner 8-9 — The Eagles’ season ended at 5-20. Teal was 6-for-7 to lead Warner in the first game. Kaylen Parks and Merci Swimmer had two hits each in both games. Overall, despite being swept, Warner had 29 hits.
Oktaha 20-10, Sallisaw Central 0-0 — Twelve walks assisted just six hits for Oktaha (18-5) in game one. Peyton Bryan had a three-run home run for OHS and Kira Meaders allowed one hit and struck out three in two innings. Karley Fewel had a 2-for-2 game as Oktaha collected 10 hits in the bi-district clincher. She drove in a pair as did Bryan. Mackenzie Eaves allowed two hits over four innings.
Volleyball
OKAY 3, LOCUST GROVE 0 — The Mustangs (9-17) won 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 and got 13 kills from Lexi Erb, who also had three aces. Kinlea Green added seven kills, Audrey Hopkins four kills, Bailey Walters seven aces, and Sydney Sells 17 assists. Taylor Ragsdale finished with three aces.
OOLOGAH 3, WAGONER 0 — Wagoner (13-15) lost 25-19, 25-17, 25-17.
—Staff
