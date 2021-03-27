Baseball
OKAY TOURNAMENT — Warner beat Chouteau 11-2 for the championship, going 3-0 in the tournament and 10-3 on the season. Landon Swallow was 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs and all but one remaining Eagle in the lineup had one hit. Swallow and Koltin Lusk combined over four innings to allow two hits and struck out six. Weston Shanks tossed a no-hitter in six innings as Gore (9-6) beat Porter (13-8) 5-0 in another contest for third place. He struck out 12. Gunnar Dozier was 2-for-3 for Gore.
CLAREMORE/PRYOR TOURNAMENT — Fort Gibson (13-1) won for the fifth consecutive time Saturday beating Noah 6-2. The Tigers were 4-0 in the tournament. Brody Rainbolt was 2-for-3. The Tigers drew seven walks. Wyatt Pierce threw 4 1/3 innings of four-hit ball, striking out six.
Jakob Blackwell allowed five hits over seven shoutout innings, striking out eight as Oktaha (7-7) beat Claremore 5-0. Brody Surmont and Gabe Hamilton had two hits each.
WAGONER 5, CATOOSA 4 — In the Inola Tournament, Bristo Love had a three-run double as part of a four-run third as part of a 2-for-3 game and the Bulldogs moved to 6-4. Sawyer Jones was one of four pitchers for Wagoner, going three hitless innings to start, striking out four.
Slowpitch
GORE GOES 3-0 — In the Weleetka Tournament, Gore beat Roland 8-0 as Ralea Brooksher homered and with Kara Brimm led with 3-for-3 games. Gore also beat Dewar 6-5, scoring four in the third and holding on. Brooksher was 3-for-3. Gore also beat Okmulgee 13-0 behind 17 hits. Skye Brooksher was 2-for-3 with a team-high four RBIs. Gore (11-7) plays Stilwell at 6 p.m.
Soccer
FORT GIBSON 2, OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN 1 (B) —In the Holland Hall Tournament, the Tigers took the consolation title. SEth Rowan and Scout Taylor had the goals.
MUSKOGEE 7, STILWELL 1 (G) -- The Lady Roughers won to go to 3-3 and took third in the Sapulpa Tournament. No other info was available.
Tennis
ROUGHER INVITATIONAL -- In No. 2 singles, Kate Hewitt got Muskogee fourth in No. 2 doubles. going 1-2. She beat Union's Selin Keles 6-3 4-6, and 10-7 in the super tiebreaker. She then lost to Bixby's Allison Fiske 6-1, 7-5 and Sophie Rickett of Tulsa Washington 4-6, 7-5, 10-8.
The No. 2 doubles of Klair Newell and Sophie Reynolds finished sixth. Mya Williams in No. 1 singles and Leah Knack and Jordyn Cotton at No. 1 doubles lost both of their matches.
