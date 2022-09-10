Fastpitch
HASKELL WINS MOUNDS TOURNEY — Haskell (22-4) beat Preston 7-2 and 5-0 to take the Mounds Tournament title and extend its win streak to eight games.
Lynzi Kelley’s two-run single opened up a 3-2 game in the fourth. She along with Hayden Ward and Layla Markou were 2-for-3. RayLin Morgan allowed three hits over four innings, then had another three-hitter in the seven-inning finale, striking out four. Saylor Brown was 3-for-3 with two RBIs. Kelley was 2-for-3. The Lady Haymakers finished with seven hits.
FORT GIBSON SPLITS — The Lady Tigers beat Quapaw 7-1 but lost to Kansas 4-1 in the Wyandotte Festival, going 2-2 in the event. Kaiah Austin was 3-for-3 with a home run while allowing three hits over seven innings and striking out 14. She walked one. Erica Hornback, Kristjan Cantrell and Miley Wafford had two hits each. Austin had the lone RBI as Fort Gibson had just three hits in the loss.
SALLISAW 6, CHECOTAH 0 — The Ladycats are 4-14.
Baseball
OKTAHA 13, DALE 2 — Oktaha (13-7) took third in the Silo Tournament thanks to a six-run second and a 13-hit attack and three with three RBIs — Hunter Dearman, Darren Ledford and Maddox Edwards. Kipton Christian was 3-for-4. Kannon Robinson held Dale to four hits over five innings.
Volleyball
WAGONER SPLITS — Wagoner lost to Glenpool 2-0 (25-14, 25-5) and beat Tahlequah Sequoyah 2-0 (25-14, 25-23) to go to 5-9 on the year and were 2-3 in the Wagoner Tournament.
