Baseball
WARNER 10, STROUD 5 — The Eagles (19-5) got three hit games from Adam Thompson and Blaine Scott among 10 hits in a win Thursday at the Preston Tournament. Wyatt Hamilton got the win, striking out 10 over six innings and allowing six hits.
EUFAULA 11, HASKELL 3 — Jordan Sutton allowed one hit and struck out eight around 10 walks but it was all good enough for the Ironheads (12-8) to get by the Haymakers (6-6). Jacob Fitzer was 2-for-3 for Eufaula and Tye Pippenger drove in a pair of runs. Daveion Lockett’s one-out double in the fifth was the lone hit.
For Haskell, Peter Turner gave up three hits over two innings and Lane Mann one hit over 2 1/3 innings.
STIGLER 14, GORE 0 — Grayson Gilmore one-hit the Pirates. Gunner Dozier’s two-out single in the second was the lone hit.
WEBBERS FALLS 11, PORUM 9 — Jake Chambers, Bobby Tripp and Ben Ward each had two hits and the Warriors (13-7) put all their runs in a disastrous 11-run third inning.
Colten Shell, Michael Wright and Kolby Brown each had two hits for the Panthers (14-10) in the loss.
Tripp got the win, with five of his nine runs unearned while scattering nine hits. Camden Campbell threw 2 2/3 innings of shutout ball, striking out four.
Slowpitch
CHECOTAH 11, EUFAULA 6 — Bia Fields doubled twice and 3-for-4, Amanda Brown and Alexis Hamilton both homered and Checotah (15-12) ran away from their archrivals, jumping out to an 8-0 lead in the first two innings.
Hamilton had a three-run blast to cap the second of two four-spots in the second. Brown’s blast brought home the first three runs.
Hamilton, Kaitlyn Searles, Hallee Britt, Jessie Roachell and Kloee Vanmeter all had two hits.
Gabby Noriega homered for Eufaula (11-7), a three-run shot in the fifth. Adison McLaughlin and Mykah Osborne had solos in the fourth.
GORE vs ARKOMA, OKMULGEE — canceled.
FORT GIBSON VS. MULDROW — canceled.
— Staff
