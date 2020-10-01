Baseball
CLASS A REGIONAL, SILO — Oktaha’s Riggin Dearman rode a no-hitter into the seventh and settled for a one-hitter against Calera, striking out seven, in an 8-0 win Thursday. Jakob Blackwell, Hunter Dearman and James Wilson each had two hits for the Tigers, who then were no-hit by Silo’s Kyler Proctor in a 10-0 outcome. Silo punches a state ticket while Oktaha (14-10) must beat Friday’s winner between Calera and Wright City at 4 p.m.
Fastpitch
CLAREMORE 10, MUSKOGEE 0 — Muskogee (4-19) got a two-hit game from Hannah Cawthon in the loss.
FORT GIBSON 8, TAHLEQUAH 7 — The streaking Tigers (9-20) are on fire heading to the postseason after capitalizing on a two-out, 10th-inning Tahlequah error off Erica Hornback’s bat. Angel Lyons tied it earlier in the inning, scoring on a passed ball. Graci Williams doubled, tripled and drove in three runs in a 2-for-3 game. Lyons and Jordan Hayes also had two hits. Both teams had nine for the game.
CLASS 3A REGIONAL, HENRYETTA — Haskell opened with a 5-4 win over Henryetta. Lynzi Kelley homered to tie it and Alex Bowden won it on a solo shot two batters later with one out in the eighth to get Haskell into the winner’s bracket final, where it lost to Adair 14-2. Bowden was 3-for-4 in the opener. Haskell will need to beat Henryetta at noon Friday to get to Adair, which it must beat twice for state.
CLASS 2A REGIONAL, HOWE — Peyton Bryan’s three-run home run followed a two-run blast by Gracie Britten as Oktaha used a five-run fifth to down Howe 7-2 and move within a game of a state tournament berth. Bryan was 3-for-3 on the day. Jaylie Burress added two hits.
Prior to allowing five hits in the finale on Thursday, Kira Meaders’ four-hit, 2-0 shutout over Coalgate got the Tigers into the winner’s bracket final. Oktaha made two runs in the first stand up, one being an RBI single by Karley Fewel, the other an infield error off Jocelynn Williams’ bat. Brynn Surmont, Ava Scott and Peyton Bryan all had two hits, Bryan finishing 5-for-6 on the day. Both victims of the Tigers will meet at noon with the winner having to beat Oktaha twice to win the regional.
CLASS A REGIONAL, FAIRLAND — Gore (22-10) beat Gans 19-2 but faces elimination after a 15-5 loss to Fairland. Gore will face Wister at noon Friday and the winner must beat Gans twice to get to state. Gore had 18 hits in the win. Ralei Brooksher was 4-for-4 with two runs driven in, Skye Brooksher was 3-fr-3 with four RBIs and a home run. Cadi Shoemake was 3-for-3 and Karli Springer 2-for-2. Skye Brooksher was the only multi-hit batter in the loss, going 2-for-3.
CLASS B REGIONAL, RED OAK — Webbers Falls’ Brooke Wyatt allowed two hits and struck out six in a 3-2 elimination win against Welch to advance into Friday’s round. Lexi Raskey had a three-run double for all of the Warriors’ runs. Morgan Carter drove in both runs in an 11-2 loss to Varnum, which Webbers (11-4) must beat on Friday then defeat Red Oak twice to get to state.
Volleyball
SKIATOOK 3, MUSKOGEE 1 — The Lady Roughers (8-18) suffered their 10th consecutive loss, salvaging a third set 25-17 win after losing two by that count and the fourth and decisive set 25-15.
CLASS 4A REGIONAL, VERDIGRIS — Wagoner results to be updated.
CLASS 3A REGIONAL — Okay lost in the finals 3-0 to Oklahoma Bible to miss a return trip to state. The Mustangs end the year 10-18.
