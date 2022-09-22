BASEBALL
OKTAHA SWEEPS DISTRICT — The Tigers (20-9) scored three shutout victories to advance to Class A fall regionals next week, beating Glencoe 17-0 and Okay 9-0 and 12-0.
Tyler Allen threw a three-inning no-hitter at Glencoe, striking out seven. Braxton Casey, Kipton Christian and Dylan Walden all homered, Casey finishing 3-for-3 and Walden 2-for-2 with four RBIs.
Maddox Edwards no-hit Okay over five innings, striking out nine. Canyon Elam was 2-for-3 and Christian drove in a pair.
In the finale, Hunter Dearman and Kannon Robinson combined on a three-inning one-hitter. Dearman struck out five. Kipton Christian had a grand slam and Dearman was 2-for-3 with a homer. Chance Burk’s one-out single in the first was the Mustangs’ only hit.
Okay earlier beat Glencoe 7-3. Austin Russell tripled in three for Okay, which finished the fall 12-3.
FASTPITCH
CLASS A DISTRICTS — Porum (24-6) beat Foyil 10-0, Quapaw 8-2 then lost to Quapaw 5-3, setting up a winner-take-all at noon today with Quapaw.
At Keota, Webbers Falls lost 14-3 to Afton and also to Keota to finish 1-13.
TAHLEQUAH FESTIVAL— Hilldale (18-5) went 1-1. It beat Jay 11-0 to start. Lexi Cramp had a two-run inside-the-park home run. Kensley Allen, Lilly Beverage and Landrie Sloan all had two hits each. Brooklyn Ellis and Finlee Allred combined on a two-hitter. Tahlequah then got 16 hits off Ellis and Cramp in an 9-3 win over the Lady Hornets, who had a two-hit, two-RBI game from Layne Sloan.
Muskogee (11-22) dropped two one-run games, falling to Stigler 5-4 and Glenpool 6-5. Jaye Barnoski was 2-for-3 in both games. Jaliyah Simmons and Kye Carter both had two-hit games against Stigler. Muskogee’s only leads was 2-1 over Stigler after one and 1-0 over Glenpool in its first at-bat.
Fort Gibson (14-17) lost 4-0 to Jay on four hits — one each from Emma Spears, Kristjan Cantrell, Graci Williams and Miley Wafford, then fell 14-0 to Poteau.
EUFAULA 8, CHECOTAH 0 — Kate Pippenger and Gabrielle Noriega were both 4-for-4 as Eufaula (22-9) took it out on its archrival after being swept by Haskell with a district title on the line earlier this week. Avery Williams allowed five hits and struck out nine for the win. Checotah is 5-20.
CLASS 2A PLAY-IN SERIES: CHELSEA 9-16, PORTER 4-4 — Addie Criner and Makiah Looper had two hits in the first game. Raylee Allison had two hits in the finale. Porter finishes 7-26.
CLASS 2A PLAY-IN SERIES: NOWATA 10-16, WARNER 3-4 —Warner ends its season at 9-18.
HASKELL 13, MOUNDS 0 — RayLin Morgan was 3-for-3 with four RBIs and a sister act with Cheyanna Morgan combined on a three-inning no-hitter. Haskell is 27-4.
VOLLEYBALL
OKAY 3, T. SEQUOYAH 1 — Okay moved to 14-13 on the year.
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.