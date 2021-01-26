Boys basketball
WARNER 59, CROWDER 39 — Landon Swallow had 18 for the Eagles, Jace Jackson 11 and Carson Parks with 10.
HULBERT 58, PORTER 40 — Kejuan Reynolds had 18 for Porter (9-6) and Adrian Vega had 10, but the Pirates fell behind 30-16 at the half and never recovered. Ethan Chuculate had 22 for Hulbert (10-4)
EUFAULA 75, MIDWAY 60 — The 3A No. 12 Ironheads (5-3) split from the girls due to a COVID issue and beat the Chargers (4-5). Alex Parish had 28 points and Khelil Deere had 15. For Midway, Geral Washington had 24, Caden Miller 12 and Jaxon Harrison 10.
WEBBERS FALLS 65, PORUM 45 — The Warriors (5-6) increased a two-possession led to 36-18 at the half with balanced scoring from Camden Chappell with 10 and Jake Chambers with 9 and Daylon Jarrard with 8. Chappell had 22 points. Chambers finished in double figures with 10. Michael Johnson had 17 and Mikey Wright 13 for Porum (4-7).
Girls basketball
PORTER 51, HULBERT 22 — Porter (11-4) built a 26-5 lead holding Hulbert (4-13) to two first-half field goals. Raylee Allison had six 3s and 21 points. Charmayne Marshall had 16 points going 6-of-8 from the line. Brittany Welch had 11.
WEBBERS FALLS 71, PORUM 41 — Samantha Shanks had 22 points fueled by four 3-pointers, Lexi Raskey had 16 and Morgan Carter 11 for the B No. 10 Lady Warriors (12-1), winners of nine straight games. Porum (6-4) got 14 from Ally Bush and 12 from Emery Arnold. Webbers struck for 17 points in each of the first three quarters to build a 21-point lead and increased it from there.
KIEFER 57, EUFAULA 25 — Mykah Osborne led Eufaula (3-5) with 8 points.
RED OAK 50, OKTAHA 49 — The Lady Tigers (7-6) almost made up a nine-point deficit through three quarters with a late charge. Ava Scott had 14 points for game-high honors and Gracie Pendley had 10.
CROWDER 63, WARNER 59 — 2A No. 16 Warner (7-5) lost a 46-40 lead after three quarters when it looked as if they might knock off the unbeaten and No. 5 team in Class A. Alexis Fowler had four 3s and 27 points to lead all scorers and was joined in double figures for the Lady Eagles by Jaylee Kindred with 20.
Wrestling
FORT GIBSON 55, TAHLEQUAH 21 — Mario Briley, Jaiden Johnson, Daiman Mayton, Andrew Sparks, Cade Richards and Gerald Fairchild all won by fall, Toby West won by major decision, Cole Mahaney got a decision and Wade Moore won by forfeit for the Tigers.
