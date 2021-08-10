Fastpitch
OKTAHA 10-19, SALLISAW CENTRAL 0-0 — Oktaha posted a blowout doubleheader win on Tuesday. Peyton Bryan hit a three-run home run and Hannah Focht had a solo home run in the opener. Both were 2-for-2, Bryan with four RBIs. Rocht’s other hit was a triple.
In game two, Bekah Bunch was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Bryan was 2-for-2 and drove in a pair of runs.
MacKenzie Eaves allowed one hit in four innings in game one. Sidney Highfill and Rylee Waters combined on a three-inning two-hitter.
EUFAULA 11. CHECOTAH 5 — Checotah led 2-1 but collapsed under its own miscues in the fourth, as seven runs, highlighted by five walks and a dropped third strike pass. gave Eufaula (2-0) the lead for good.
Kaitlyn Searles’ solo home run in the fourth gave Checotah (0-2) the 2-1 lead. For Eufaula, Gabrielle Noriega had a two-run double in the fifth. Kate Pippenger was 2-for-5.
DALE 19-12, GORE 9-0 — The Pirates (1-2) were roughed up by last year’s 2A finalists. They led 3-0 after one bat in game one but gave up four in the bottom half of the inning and never led again. Ralea Brooksher was 2-for-3 as was Khayden Kirkpartrick. The Pirates had just two hits in the second game.
PORTER 20, WARNER 8 — The Pirates (2-0) answered a two-run Warner first with 10 of their own in their first at-bat. Raylee Taylor and Brittany Welch each had two hits. Porter needed just eight, getting nine walks. Kaylen Park was 3-for-3 with four RBIs for Warner (0-3) and Maddie Duke was 2-for-3. Warner had 11 hits in all.
WEBBERS FALLS DROPS PAIR — Webbers Falls lost to Amber-Pocasset 6-0 and lost to Blanchard 5-3 and is now 0-3. No other details were available.
FROM MONDAY
FORT GIBSON DROPS PAIR — The Tigers lost 9-4 and 10-4 respectively, to Fairland and Bristow. Nothing else was reported.
—Staff
