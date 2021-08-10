Will be updated
Fastpitch
OKTAHA 10-19, SALLISAW CENTRAL 0-0 — Oktaha posted a blowout doubleheader win on Tuesday. Peyton Bryan hit a three-run home run and Hannah Focht had a solo home run in the opener. Both were 2-for-2, Bryan with four RBIs. Rocht’s other hit was a triple.
In game two, Bekah Bunch was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Bryan was 2-for-2 and drove in a pair of runs.
MacKenzie Eaves allowed one hit in four innings in game one. Sidney Highfill and Rylee Waters combined on a three-inning two-hitter.
