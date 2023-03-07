BASEBALL
OKTAHA 11, MCALESTER 2 — Class 2A No. 3 Oktaha (2-0) easily dispatched of McAlester on Tuesday. The Tigers grabbed a 5-1 lead after the first four innings and added three more runs in the top of the fifth inning to go up 8-1. Maddox Edwards led the charge going 3-for-3 with three RBIs while Darren Ledford added four RBIs on his three hits. Hunter Dearman and Kipton Christian had two hits apiece.
HULBERT 7, PORTER 2 — The Pirates (4-2) were led by Tyler Durrett who went 2-for-3 with a RBI. Logan Crain added a 3rd inning RBI double. Cyle Mcelmurry took the loss and threw four innings. He gave up five runs, 3 of them unearned.
HASKELL 16, LIBERTY 5 — Haskell (1-1) scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 16-4 lead and all but decide the outcome. Lane Mann drove in three runs, Jackson Hardin had two hits and two RBIs and Ryker Porter had two RBIs. Oddly, Liberty scored all its runs without a single hit off Peter Turner and Mann combined. Mann struck out 10.
HILLDALE 10, INOLA 3 — Hilldale scored four runs in the top of the fourth inning to widen its advantage to 7-2 and cruised to the win over the Longhorns. Chandler Wood led the Hornets (2-0, 2-0 4A-6) with three RBIs.
WEBBERS FALLS 15, ARKOMA 2 — Webbers Falls (2-2) set the tone and pulled out to a 5-1 lead after the first inning. Isaiah Terrell had three of the Warriors’ four hits in the game and brought in two runs. The game was called after Webbers Falls scored its final 10 runs in the bottom of the third inning.
FORT GIBSON 14, MULDROW 0 — Oklahoma State signee Weston Rouse was a triple short of hitting for the cycle as he finished with three RBIs to lead Fort Gibson, 2-0 overall and 2-0 in 4A-8. Winning pitcher Wyatt Pierce had 12 strikeouts in his four innings of work on the mound, but at the plate finished a home run short of the cycle while stealing three bases and scoring three times.
WAGONER 5, JAY 4 — James Stavery had the biggest hit of the night, a double to drive in the go ahead run for Wagoner. Zane Cory pitched five innings and Trey Wood in relief picked up the win on the mound as he registered seven strikeouts for the Bulldogs (2-0, 2-0 4A-7).
KANSAS 9, CHECOTAH 7 — Playing at Connors State College, Checotah gave up a 7-5 lead after Kansas scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to assume a lead it didn’t relinquish. Jacob Jones, with two RBIs, and Jonah Marshall had two hits apiece for the Wildcats (0-2).
GORE 6, PORUM 4 — Porum (3-1) surrendered a four run lead and fell to Gore (2-0). Gage Scarberry took the complete game loss.
VICTORY CHRISTIAN 11, EUFAULA 4 — Eufaula fell to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in 3A-7. No stats given.
REJOICE CHRISTIAN AT WARNER — Postponed.
SLOWPITCH
MUSKOGEE 11-12, CHECOTAH 1-0 — Muskogee had it all working as it doubled up Checotah in Tuesday's doubleheader. Shay Grissom and Feather Johnson tallied two hits each in the first game for the Lady Roughers and combined for four RBIs. Checotah tallied two hits. In the second game, Muskogee (4-0) scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning as Kambri Johnson went 2-for-2 with three RBIs and Jaye Barnoski had two hits and an RBI. Checotah (0-2) managed one hit off of Grissom in the circle.
HASKELL 15, EUFAULA 12 — Kate Pippenger led Eufaula (0-1) going 3-for-5 with a grand slam. Gabby Noriega added three hits in the Lady Ironheads' loss. No stats given for Haskell (1-0).
WARNER AT OKAY — Canceled.
SOCCER
SAND SPRINGS 3, MUSKOGEE 1 (B) — Marcos Yahuitl had the only goal in regulation for the Roughers, as Muskogee (1-1) lost on penalty kicks.
WILL ROGERS 2, FORT GIBSON 0 (B) — Atlas Potter registered six saves but Fort Gibson fell to 1-2. The Tigers resume action on March 21 at Bethany.
FORT GIBSON 5, WILL ROGERS 0 (G) — Fort Gibson spread the wealth as Laine Jones, Ryan Contreras, Addie Shaw, Carlee Scott and Grace Parker all scored one goal each. The Lady Tigers (2-1) had 20 shots on goal and gave up just four to Will Rogers. Lilly Whittmore and Kam Walker split the halves at goalie and neither gave up a goal. Fort Gibson is off until March 21 at Bethany.
PORTER 3, INOLA 2 (G) — Lauren Lindell had what proved to be the game-winning goal with 4:31 to play after Natalie Perry-Hunter had two goals early on and the Lady Pirates picked up their first district win Tuesday. At halftime the score was tied 1-1. Courtney Dickey finished with nine saves for the Lady Pirates (2-0, 1-0 3A-4).
SAND SPRINGS 4, MUSKOGEE 1 (G) — No stats given.
Thursday schedule
BASEBALL
Depew Tournament: Porter vs. Agra/Carney, 3 p.m.
Pocola at Eufaula , 4:30 p.m.
Hulbert at Checotah, 4:30 p.m.
Gore at Vian, 4:30 p.m.
Coweta at Muskogee, 5 p.m.
Sallisaw at Hilldale, 5 p.m.
Berryhill at Fort Gibson, 5 p.m.
Muldrow at Webbers Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Spiro at Oktaha, 5 p.m.
Braggs at Canadian, 4:30 p.m.
Warner at Panama
Jay at Wagoner, 5 p.m.
SLOWPITCH
Okay at Ketchum Tournament
Eufaula at Vian, 4:30 p.m.
Haskell at Depew Tournament
SOCCER
Wagoner Tournament : Boys Division, Wagoner vs. Bristow, 10 a.m.; Wagoner-Bristow winner vs. Atoka-Grove winner, 6 p.m.; Girls Division, Wagoner vs. Bristow, 9 a.m.; Porter vs. Summit Christian, 11 a.m.; Wagoner-Bristow winner vs. Porter-Summit Christian winner, 5 p.m.
Wagoner Tournament : Boys Division, Wagoner vs. Bristow, 10 a.m. Girls Division, Wagoner vs. Bristow, 9 a.m.; Porter vs. Summit Christian, 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.