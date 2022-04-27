Baseball

CLASS A REGIONAL, RED OAK —Porter (25-15) gave up four runs in the fourth inning that they couldn’t recover from and dropped game one to Crowder 5-4. Kaleb Brewer went 1-for-4 with an RBI. In game two Porter got off to a hot start scoring five runs in the first inning on their way to knocking out Quapaw 9-4. Brandon Welch went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Mason Plunk had two hits, two runs and two RBI’s. Welch pitched six inning and struck out 10. The Pirates will face Crowder in an elimination game on Thursday at 4 p.m.

 

Golf

SKIATOOK TOURNAMENT —  Muskogee shot 325 for second. Ty Glover shot a 77 for fifth overall. Gabe Kendrick had an 82 and Krew Thompson and Logan Ridley had 83s. Bixby won with a 320. 

Wagoner shot 361 and was led by Justin Carter’s 82 and Zach Mays’ 83. Gauge Merz had a 93.

Hilldale shot 365. Carson Parker was ninth with his 80. Avery Taylor shot 88 and Ryder Clayborn 95. Playing as an individual, Ayden Ford shot 93 for Hilldale.

 

SCHEDULE

THURSDAY

A Regional: Porter vs. TBA, 4 p.m.

 

Class A regional at Wright City

Thursday

1) Wright City vs. Gore, 11 a.m.

2) Wilson vs. Hydro-Eakly, 1:30 p.m.

3) Winners 1 and 2, 4 p.m.

4) Losers 1 and 2, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

5) Winner 4 vs. Loser 3, 4 p.m.

6) Winner 5 vs. Winner 3, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Winner 6 vs. Loser 6 (if first loss), 2 p.m.

 

 Class 4A Bi-District

4A bi-districts: Cleveland at Hilldale, noon, Game 3 (series tied 1-1)

Fort Gibson, bye

Stigler at Wagoner, 3/5 p.m. Thursday

3A Bi-District

Valliant at Eufaula, 1/3/5 p.m. Thursday

Checotah at Antlers, 3/5 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Friday if necessary

 2A Districts

Liberty at Oktaha, 1/3 p.m. Thursday

Chelsea at Warner, 2/4 p.m. Thursday

Nowata at Haskell, 1/3 p.m. Thursday

 

SLOWPITCH REGIONAL

Class 5A, North Rock Creek

Thursday

1) North Rock Creek vs. Checotah, 1 p.m.

2) Sulphur vs. Newcastle, 2:15 p.m.

3) Winners 1 and 2, 3:30 p.m., (winner to state)

4) Losers 1 and 2, 4:45 p.m.

5) Winner 4 vs. Loser 3, 6 p.m. (winner to state)

 

SOCCER

Monday

Hilldale at Holland Hall (girls), 6 p.m.  

Wagoner at Fort Gibson (girls), 6 p.m.  

Wagoner at Cascia Hall (boys), 7 p.m.  

Catoosa at Hilldale (boys), 7:30 p.m. 

Fort Gibson at Metro Christian (boys),  8 p.m. 

