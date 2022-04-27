Baseball
CLASS A REGIONAL, RED OAK —Porter (25-15) gave up four runs in the fourth inning that they couldn’t recover from and dropped game one to Crowder 5-4. Kaleb Brewer went 1-for-4 with an RBI. In game two Porter got off to a hot start scoring five runs in the first inning on their way to knocking out Quapaw 9-4. Brandon Welch went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Mason Plunk had two hits, two runs and two RBI’s. Welch pitched six inning and struck out 10. The Pirates will face Crowder in an elimination game on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Golf
SKIATOOK TOURNAMENT — Muskogee shot 325 for second. Ty Glover shot a 77 for fifth overall. Gabe Kendrick had an 82 and Krew Thompson and Logan Ridley had 83s. Bixby won with a 320.
Wagoner shot 361 and was led by Justin Carter’s 82 and Zach Mays’ 83. Gauge Merz had a 93.
Hilldale shot 365. Carson Parker was ninth with his 80. Avery Taylor shot 88 and Ryder Clayborn 95. Playing as an individual, Ayden Ford shot 93 for Hilldale.
SCHEDULE
THURSDAY
A Regional: Porter vs. TBA, 4 p.m.
Class A regional at Wright City
Thursday
1) Wright City vs. Gore, 11 a.m.
2) Wilson vs. Hydro-Eakly, 1:30 p.m.
3) Winners 1 and 2, 4 p.m.
4) Losers 1 and 2, 6:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
5) Winner 4 vs. Loser 3, 4 p.m.
6) Winner 5 vs. Winner 3, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Winner 6 vs. Loser 6 (if first loss), 2 p.m.
Class 4A Bi-District
4A bi-districts: Cleveland at Hilldale, noon, Game 3 (series tied 1-1)
Fort Gibson, bye
Stigler at Wagoner, 3/5 p.m. Thursday
3A Bi-District
Valliant at Eufaula, 1/3/5 p.m. Thursday
Checotah at Antlers, 3/5 p.m. Thursday, 5 p.m. Friday if necessary
2A Districts
Liberty at Oktaha, 1/3 p.m. Thursday
Chelsea at Warner, 2/4 p.m. Thursday
Nowata at Haskell, 1/3 p.m. Thursday
SLOWPITCH REGIONAL
Class 5A, North Rock Creek
Thursday
1) North Rock Creek vs. Checotah, 1 p.m.
2) Sulphur vs. Newcastle, 2:15 p.m.
3) Winners 1 and 2, 3:30 p.m., (winner to state)
4) Losers 1 and 2, 4:45 p.m.
5) Winner 4 vs. Loser 3, 6 p.m. (winner to state)
SOCCER
Monday
Hilldale at Holland Hall (girls), 6 p.m.
Wagoner at Fort Gibson (girls), 6 p.m.
Wagoner at Cascia Hall (boys), 7 p.m.
Catoosa at Hilldale (boys), 7:30 p.m.
Fort Gibson at Metro Christian (boys), 8 p.m.
