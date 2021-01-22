Girls basketball
CHECOTAH CROSSROADS CLASSIC:
EUFAULA 53, MULDROW JV 34 — Eufaula (3-4) advances to the fifth place game as Allie Anderson led Eufaula with 19 points, followed by Mykah Osborne with 12.
BRIDGE CREEK 45, WAGONER 28 — Wagoner (4-7) was shuttled to the third-place game as Gracie Burckhartzmeyer led the scoring with 16.
CHECOTAH 60, EAST CENTRAL 22 — Checotah (4-5) advances to the fifth-place game as Vanessa Henson led Checotah with 22 points and Emma Waller with 16.
DAVE CALVERT INVITATIONAL:
KELLYVILLE 49, WARNER 42 — Warner (7-4) held a 26-23 lead at the half but fell behind 32-26 going to the fourth and drops into the third-place game.
Kellyville pulled away in the third, taking a 36-32 lead to end the period. Jaylee Kindred led Warner with 18 points, followed by Alexis Fowler with 15.
MOUNDS INVITATIONAL:
OKTAHA 75, WEWOKA 59 — Oktaha (6-5) advances to the championship game behind Ava Scott’s 22 points, followed by Rylee Walters with 16, and Bekah Burch with 15.
PORTER 36, MOUNDS 30 — Charmayne Marshall led Porter (11-2) with 13 points with 6 points coming off the free-throw line in the fourth, Brittany Welch had 11 points.
HASKELL 60, HENRYETTA 35— No information given.
OTHER GAMES:
WEBBERS FALLS 41, RED OAK 34 — Samantha Shanks led the way for Webbers Falls with 13 points, followed by Cessna Kimberlin with 10. Webbers Falls (11-1) had a 23-22 advantage at the half, only to widen its lead in the fourth with Shanks scoring 8 of her total in the period.
Boys basketball
CHECOTAH CROSSROADS CLASSIC:
WAGONER 66, MULDROW 50 — Wagoner (6-5) advanced to the championship game as Jacob Scroggins scored 30 to lead the Bulldogs, followed by Caden Pawpa with 15. Scroggins hit eight 3-point shots for 24 points.
BRIDGE CREEK 76, CHECOTAH 50 — Bridge Creek took the advantage from the start, ending the first period with a 21-16 advantage. That is as close as it would get as Checotah (2-6) ended the third trailing by 57-39. Montana Warrior led the Wildcats with 15 points, followed by Daylon Warrior and Adam Oxtoby with 12 points. Bridge Creek plays Vian for fifth place.
EAST CENTRAL 48, EUFAULA 40 — Nick Jones had 14 points and Alex Parish 11 but the Ironheads (4-2) will have to settle for the third-place game with the loss.
DALE CALVERT INVITATIONAL
BRISTOW 61, WARNER 57 — Landon Swallow scored 21 for Warner, but it was not enough as Bristow took a 36-35 halftime advantage and held on to it. Warner (4-7) could not get over the hump as it matched Bristow in the fourth with 10 points scored.
MOUNDS INVITATIONAL:
PORTER 62, MOUNDS 32 — Porter advances to the championship as Kejuan Reynolds scores 25 points to lead the Pirates (8-4). Caden Willard had 12 points. Porter led from the start and finished the first half with a 33-21 advantage.
REGENT PREP 41, OKTAHA 33 — Information not received.
HASKELL 59, HENRYETTA 55 – Haskell (4-4) advances to the fifth-place game as DeAndre Lang led the way for Haskell with 21 points, followed by J.T. Dixon with 19.
CHOUTEAU TOURNAMENT:
BETHEL 52, OKAY 37 — Aaron Perkins led Okay with 19 points. After trailing 11-10 after the first period, the Mustangs struggled to keep pace with Bethel. Okay (3-6) tried to rally in the third however, outscoring Bethel 15-13.
OTHER GAMES:
RED OAK 49, WEBBERS FALLS 38 — Jake Chambers led scoring for Webbers Falls with 13 points. Webbers Falls (4-6) enjoyed a 22-17 advantage at the half, but Red Oak took charge in the third, ending with a 35-28 lead.
Saturday's schedule
Old Fort Classic: Boys: Fort Gibson vs. Oklahoma Union, 2:30 p.m., fifth place; Inola vs. Hulbert, 5:30 p.m., third place; Hilldale vs. Beggs, 8:30 p.m., championship. Girls: Fort Gibson JV vs. Tulsa Hale, 10:30 a.m., seventh place; Hilldale vs. Tulsa Memorial, 1 p.m., fifth place; Stilwell vs. Inola, 4 p.m., third place; Fort Gibson vs. Roland, 6:30 p.m. championship.
Checotah Crossroads: Boys, Vian vs. Bridge Creek, 1 p.m., consolation final; Muldrow vs. Eufaula, 5:30 p.m., third place; Wagoner vs. East Central, 8:30 p.m., championship. Girls, Checotah vs. Eufaula, 1 p.m. consolation; Vian vs. Wagoner, 4 p.m., third place; Muldrow vs. Bridge Creek, 7 p.m., championship.
Mounds Tournament: Boys, Haskell vs. Henryetta, 2:30 p.m., fifth place; Mounds vs. Oktaha, 5:30 p.m. third place; Regent Prep vs. Porter, 8:30 p.m., championship; Girls, Haskell vs Regent Prep, 1 p.m., consolation final; Wewoka vs. Mounds, 4 p.m., third place; Oktaha vs Porter, 7 p.m., championship.
Dave Calvert Invitational: Boys, Warner vs. Dewey, third place, 5:30 p.m.; Girls, Warner vs. Kiefer, third place, 1 p.m.
Chouteau Tournament: Unavailable
Porum Invitational: Porum vs. Keota, 6:30/8 p.m.
Note: Results and recaps from Saturday’s games will be online at www.muskogeephoenix.com/sports.
