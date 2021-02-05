Boys
OKTAHA 72, HULBERT 58 — After ending the third knotted up at 44, Oktaha (12-7) had a huge fourth period, outscoring Hulbert 28-18. Ethan Frazier led the Tigers with 20 points with Adam Johnson scoring 17, Preston Holmes and Gabe Hamilton both had 11 points, and Jakob Yandell had 10.
WEBBERS FALLS 49, GORE 39 — Both Camden Chappell and Josh Mason led Webbers Falls (9-6) with 16 points. The Warriors led 28-26 after three. However, Gore (4-12) could not keep pace in the fourth. Both Brady Thomas and Keigan Reed led the Pirates with 9 points. Webbers Falls is on a four-game win streak.
EUFAULA 61, KELLYVILLE 40 — No information received.
SPIRO 56, CHECOTAH 43 — No information received.
HILLDALE AT LOCUST GROVE — Postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.
FORT GIBSON AT CATOOSA — Postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.
JAY AT WAGONER — Canceled due to COVID-19 protocol.
Girls
OKTAHA 86, HULBERT 21 — Ava Scott led the way for the Lady Tigers with 15 points, and Gracie Harjo and Bryan Rodder each had 10 points. It was Oktaha from the beginning as the first half ended with a 44-10 Lady Tiger advantage. Oktaha (10-6) is riding a modest three game winning streak.
JAY 32, WAGONER 22— Matching its season low in points scored, Wagoner failed to close in on Jay in the fourth period. With 3:15 to go in the game, Wagoner (6-10) trailed by 24-21, but could not close in for the win. Marlee Medlin led the Lady bulldogs with 8 points.
WEBBERS FALLS 48, GORE 41 — Samantha Shanks had a big day leading Webbers Falls with 35 points. Webbers Falls (16-1) held a 25-12 advantage coming out of the half, Gore (4-12) outscored Webbers Falls 16-13 in the fourth, but it was not enough as Webbers Falls holds for its 13th straight victory. Skye Brooksher led Gore with 20 points and Karlie Springer had 10.
EUFAULA AT KELLYVILLE — Postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.
HILLDALE AT LOCUST GROVE — Postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.
FORT GIBSON AT CATOOSA — Postponed due to COVID-19 protocol.
SPIRO AT CHECOTAH — Cancelled due to COVID-19 protocol.
Swimming
5A regional, Jenks
BOYS
Fort Gibson highlights
Team finish: 2nd
200 medley relay: 2nd (Dalton Ross, Brodey Massad, Colin Martin, Zach Hardy), 1:51.61.
200 freestyle: 3, Ben Wats, 2:09.88.
200 individual medley: 2. Colin Martin, 2:12.31.
50 freestyle: 3. Zach Hardy, 24.88; 4. Ben Watts, 25.75.
200 freestyle relay: 2nd (Colin Martin, Zach Hardy, Ben Watts, Dalton Ross), 1:39.92.
100 backstroke: 3, Dalton Ross, 59.91.
400 freestyle relay: 2nd (Zachary Bates, Brodey Massad, Jack Kolb, Ben Watts), 3:58.36.
GIRLS
Fort Gibson highlights
Team finish: 1st.
200 medley relay: 2nd (Haylee Schapp, Taylor French, Sadie Allen, Riley Raasch), 2:06.57.
200 individual medley: 3. Haylee Schapp, 2:21.23.
100 butterfly: 3. Sadie Allen, 1:11.23. 4. Riley Raasch, 1:16.49.
100 freestyle: 3. Taylor French, 1:01.93.
100 backstroke: 2. Haylee Schapp, 1:03.90.
400 freestyle relay: 2nd (Kaycie Farmer, Sadie Allen, Taylor French, Haylee Schapp), 4:05.83.
Upcoming schedule
Today
Basketball
T. Washington at Muskogee, 3/4:30 p.m.
Gore at Chouteau, 4:30/6 p.m.
Eufaula at Beggs, 5:30/7 p.m.
Bokoshe at Porum, 6:30 p.m. (girls only)
SWIMMING
Muskogee at Class 6A East Regional, Jenks Aquatic Center, boys 10 a.m., girls 4 p.m.
Monday
BASKETBALL
Porter at Midway, 6:30/8 p.m.
Red Oak at Warner, 6:30/8 p.m.
Fort Gibson at McAlester, 6:30/8 p.m.
Okmulgee at Wagoner, 6:30/8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.